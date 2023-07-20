Access to Obesity Care Means Better Health: Obesity Action Coalition Applauds the Reintroduction of the Treat and Reduce Obesity Act in Congress

News provided by

Obesity Action Coalition

20 Jul, 2023, 16:34 ET

TAMPA, Fla., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Obesity Action Coalition (OAC) applauds Senators Tom Carper (D-DE) and Bill Cassidy (R-LA) and Representatives Brad Wenstrup (R-OH), Raul Ruiz (D-CA), Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) and Gwen Moore (D-WI) for reintroducing the Treat and Reduce Obesity Act (TROA) into the 118th Congress. TROA is a bipartisan bill that directly provides Medicare beneficiaries with access to safe and effective obesity treatment tools, including expanded coverage of visits with healthcare providers who specialize in obesity care and FDA-approved anti-obesity medications.

Congress must take immediate steps to prioritize obesity treatment. More than 42% of U.S. adults aged 60 and older live with obesity, and nearly 6% live with severe obesity. Diseases associated with obesity, such as heart disease, stroke, type II diabetes and certain types of cancer, are the leading causes of preventable death in the U.S. TROA would reduce the prevalence of these obesity-related conditions by giving patients with Medicare and healthcare providers more tools on their journey to improved health. People deserve access to obesity care.

"Too many people are denied care for obesity because of high costs and inaccessible treatment options. We all likely know someone whose life would be greatly improved by comprehensive obesity care. The reintroduction of TROA gives hope that one day we will see a society that prioritizes the improved health of people with obesity by giving better access to obesity care," said Joe Nadglowski, OAC President and CEO.

OAC has worked to expand access to comprehensive obesity care since its founding in 2005 and has fought for the passing of TROA for more than ten years. Learn more about TROA and urge your representatives to prioritize obesity care at ObesityAction.org/TROA

The Obesity Action Coalition (OAC), a more than 75,000-member-strong National nonprofit organization, is dedicated to improving the lives of individuals affected by the disease of obesity through education, advocacy and support.

SOURCE Obesity Action Coalition

