SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legally-binding human rights norms implore governments to protect their citizens by implementing tobacco control strategies to end the tobacco epidemic. Access to smoking cessation support is a human right and is highlighted in Cessation: The Right to Health released today by the International Centre for Tobacco Cessation (ICTC) and Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) for the World No Tobacco Day (May 31st) theme Commit to Quit.

Read the report here>

Cessation support is particularly important in places like California that plan to drastically reduce tobacco use among both youth and adults by restricting supply.

California has set an ambitious goal of virtually ending the tobacco epidemic in the state by 2035. A key part of this effort is the implementation of "endgame" policies, like phasing out tobacco sales. Two cities in California – Beverly Hills and Manhattan Beach – have already successfully implemented sales bans.

Worldwide, the tobacco epidemic has not abated; the number of deaths caused by tobacco is over 8 million a year, far more than COVID-19 deaths, but receiving far less attention or support. If drastic action is not taken, the World Health Organization estimates tobacco will take one billion lives this century.

"Governments have neglected cessation in their response to the tobacco epidemic," said Martin Raw, the report's lead author and ICTC Director. "We devote a lot of effort convincing people to quit, but do not then offer support to those who are addicted. Most people want to quit, but many need support to do so."

The report argues that cessation support is a win-win for governments. Modest investment now to help people overcome their nicotine addiction will pay large dividends in the future by avoiding tobacco-caused diseases. The UN Development Program has estimated the economic cost of tobacco use is US$1436 billion per year, equivalent to 1.8% of the world's annual GDP. By contrast, cessation support can cost as little as a few dollars per person.

"We have a tendency to blame people who smoke for their predicament," said Chris Bostic, ASH Policy Director. "But the real culprit is the tobacco industry, which intentionally targets youth with their highly addictive products." The vast majority of adults who use tobacco became addicted as children. "We have failed our fellow citizens by allowing the industry to prey upon children," added Bostic. "We have an ethical and human rights duty, as well as economic incentive, to help them quit."

Coronavirus vaccination efforts offer a unique opportunity for tobacco cessation.

"One of the most cost-effective measures we have is for health care workers to ask about tobacco use and steer patients to support during their vaccination appointment," said Professor Raw. "Billions of people are receiving their vaccine; we should use this opportunity to save them from falling victim to another pandemic."

