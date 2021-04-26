AccessDx Laboratory Partners with JASE Health

HOUSTON, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AccessDX Laboratory ("AccessDX Lab"), an international provider of advanced laboratory diagnostics solutions, today announced its strategic partnership with JASE Health, a leading technology and professional services provider of end-to-end integration solutions with major electronic medical record (EMR) systems. This partnership will further expedite the inclusion of AccessDX Lab's solutions, including personalized medication management, antibiotic stewardship, and next generation sequencing (NGS), directly into existing clinical workflows for thousands of health systems and provider groups.

AccessDX Lab JASE Health

JASE Health's highly experienced team have created innovative opportunities for AccessDX Lab's solutions to efficiently operate alongside existing EMR systems. Historically, incorporating new solutions into the clinical workflow required heavy customization, lengthy integration processes, and multiple layers of clinical and technical approval. AccessDX Lab's enterprise-grade software suite, combined with JASE Health's client-centric technical expertise, reduces the barriers to adoption with real benefit for clinicians, pharmacists, informaticists, and patients.

"We are pleased to announce this innovative strategic partnership with JASE Health," said Michael Stewart, CEO, AccessDX Lab. "Our shared mission of efficiency has enabled our health system partners to rapidly implement and ensure advanced diagnostics solutions are seamlessly available within existing clinical decision support workflows that are positively impacting millions of patient lives. Clinicians have seen the direct benefit of these solutions through the improved outcomes delivered by these diagnostic solutions, and we look forward to continued success in this partnership."

Existing AccessDX Lab partners who wish to learn more about enhanced EMR integrations should contact their account representative. To learn more about the AccessDX Lab suite of services, contact [email protected] or 888.380.7040.

About AccessDX Laboratory: AccessDX Laboratory is a CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited, and NYCQ diagnostic laboratory dedicated to providing clinical insights that improve patient outcomes. AccessDX diagnostic solutions include COVID-19 testing, pharmacogenomic (PGX) testing, cancer genomic (CGX) testing, respiratory pathogen panels, and a wide range of other clinical laboratory services. AccessDX diagnostics are currently trusted by thousands of clinical providers in health systems nationwide. For more information, please visit www.accessdxlab.com.

About JASE Health: JASE Health is an Iowa-based technical professional services company that provides custom electronic medical record (EMR) integration development and support. JASE has worked with over 70+ healthcare IT vendors to develop seamless workflow integrated solutions for EMRs like Cerner, Epic, MEDITECH, Athena and Allscripts. For more information, please visit www.jasehealth.com

