AccessElite Launches In North San Diego County

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AccessElite, the first comprehensive healthcare membership service, has launched in North San Diego County. This new membership program simplifies the process of finding top physician specialists, offers same-day appointments with the click-of-a-button and gives patients the ability to message their doctor directly with follow-up questions. AccessElite is removing the hassle typically associated with engaging the healthcare system. For a low monthly cost, members have their own team of highly-vetted elite specialists across more than 15 different specialty areas, including primary care, available to meet their needs — all with the support of an exceptional member services team ready to serve.

"Healthcare delivery is going through a transformation centered around improving the experience for consumers and physicians," says AccessElite CEO, Dr. Richard Afable. "We are focused on delivering more convenience, greater choices, better access, and an overall experience consistent with what is expected in any customer-focused industry. We believe we have created that with AccessElite."

Data consistently show that patients are increasingly dissatisfied with their healthcare experience. With AccessElite, each member has a team of top physicians in their area centered around providing an elevated experience. Members benefit from shorter wait times and are able to make appointments that best fit their schedule. AccessElite is designed to deliver a hassle-free, expedited, and differentiated healthcare experience from beginning to end.

Membership Benefits:

Curated network of the top physicians in your area

Easy appointment booking via mobile app

Same-day or next-day appointments

Limited wait time upon arrival

Unhurried appointments

Rapid access to primary care physicians, mitigating the need for urgent care visits

Direct communication with doctors by text and mobile app

Member services providing concierge-level coordination

"We already provide the best possible patient experience in our practice," says Dr. Tom Krol, Gastroenterologist. "Which is why we are very excited to be a part of such a distinguished network of top physicians in North San Diego county focused on providing an elevated experience for patients."

Membership applicants wishing to join AccessElite can visit www.accesselitehealth.com or call (833)755-0402.

About AccessElite: AccessElite is changing how people experience healthcare. Our membership program simplifies the process of finding top physician specialists, offers same-day appointments with the click of a button and gives patients the ability to text their doctor directly with follow-up questions. For a low monthly cost, members have their own team of highly-vetted elite specialists across more than 15 different specialty areas, including primary care, available to meet their needs - all with the support of an exceptional member services team ready to serve. With AccessElite, members have seamless access to an entire network of the top physicians ready to see them tomorrow. For more information, follow AccessElite on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn , or visit www.accesselitehealth.com .

