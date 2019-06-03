AccessElite, The First Comprehensive Concierge Membership, Launches in Orange County

Waiting weeks to see an elite physician is a thing of the past. Members now get a curated team of top physicians and a care coordination team to facilitate their needs.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Key Health launches its newest membership platform, AccessElite Health, in Orange County, California. AccessElite Health is the first-of-its kind comprehensive healthcare membership program designed to make engaging in your health easy and enjoyable. For a low monthly cost, AccessElite members can experience same-day appointments, one-click booking via mobile application, direct communication with their physician, a personalized care coordination team and so much more, all with a speciality network of more than 25 physicians.

Data shows that consumers are increasingly dissatisfied with their healthcare experience. Today, patients are having to wait weeks or months to see a top physician, experience wait times over 30 minutes in the waiting room, and are typically able to see their physician for an average of only 7 minutes (part of that time being spent with a nurse or physician's assistant).

"Your healthcare should be centered around you," says AccessElite CEO, Jennifer Mons Anderson. "Our goal is to ensure each and every individual receives the healthcare experience they desire with the ease and access they deserve. AccessElite Health is just the beginning of how we're working towards building healthier, more vibrant communities."

With an elite membership package of only $99 a month, there is no questioning that AccessElite is transforming the world of health and wellness.

"Patient-centered care has always been something I've firmly believed in," says Dr. Jared Younger, Ophthalmologist. "Which is why I am excited to be a part of the AccessElite Health network and continue to offer patients the elevated experience they deserve."

Benefits Available With Membership:

Curated network of the top physicians in your area

Easy appointment booking via mobile application

Same-day or next-day appointments

Limited wait time upon arrival

Unhurried appointments

Rapid access to primary care physicians, mitigating the need for urgent care visits

Direct communication with doctors by text and mobile application

Personalized care coordination team

About AccessElite: AccessElite is changing how people experience healthcare. Our membership program simplifies the process of finding top physician specialists, offers same-day appointments with the click of a button and gives patients the ability to text their doctor directly with follow-up questions. For a low monthly cost, members have their own team of highly-vetted elite specialists across more than 15 different specialty areas, including primary care, available to meet their needs - all with the support of an exceptional member services team ready to serve. With AccessElite, members have seamless access to an entire network of the top physicians ready to see them tomorrow. For more information, follow AccessElite on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, or visit www.accesselitehealth.com.

Contact:

Zoe Nightingale

zoe@blndpr.com

310-372-2151

SOURCE AccessElite

Related Links

http://www.accesselitehealth.com

