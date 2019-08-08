AccessElite, The First Comprehensive Healthcare Membership Experience, Now Available in Dallas

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Key Health has launched its membership platform, AccessElite Health, in Dallas, Texas. A first-of-its kind comprehensive healthcare membership program, AccessElite provides consumers with immediate access to the top doctors in their area. For a low monthly cost, members can experience same-day appointments, one-click booking via mobile application, direct communication with a network of more than 15 specialty physicians including primary care, a personalized care coordination team and so much more.

First launched in Southern California in April of this year, AccessElite is quickly expanding across the United States and is shaking up the healthcare industry by giving individuals the high quality, on-demand care that they want. Members get a carefully curated team of top specialists and member experience experts that cater to their needs, allowing them to engage in their health in a simple and enjoyable way.

With an elite membership package of only $99 a month, AccessElite is revolutionizing the world of health and wellbeing.

"The current system doesn't make it easy for people to access the health and wellness experience they desire to optimize their wellbeing and we are determined to change that," says AccessElite CEO, Jennifer Anderson. " Your health should be one of the biggest investments you make in yourself so you can be around to enjoy life moments."

Not only is AccessElite changing the future of healthcare, but it's doing so at a rapid pace. With offerings across Orange County, San Diego, and now Dallas, AccessElite continues to expand its elevated services into various U.S. markets this year.

Membership Benefits Include:

Curated network of the top physicians in your area

Easy appointment booking via mobile app

Same-day or next-day appointments

Limited wait time upon arrival

Unhurried appointments

Rapid access to primary care physicians, mitigating the need for urgent care visits

Direct communication with doctors by text and mobile app

Member services providing concierge-level coordination

For those wishing to join AccessElite, visit www.accesselitenow.com or call (833) 755-0402.

About AccessElite: AccessElite is the first-of-its kind comprehensive health and wellness membership program centered around empowering consumers to easily obtain and engage in their health. Our products and services provide consumers with direct and immediate access to the most elite network of health and wellness specialists and eventually products to ensure each and every person is able to live well, every day. We are transforming the healthcare experience by empowering consumers to be at the center of their health and wellness journey while enabling specialist to focus on the delivery of care with ease and enjoyment. We appreciate that every person has one life to live and one body to do it in; we will stop at nothing when it comes to delivering the health and wellness products, services, and elevated experience people deserve to live their best life. For more information, follow AccessElite on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, or visit www.accesselitenow.com.

Zoe Nightingale

zoe@blndpr.com

310-372-2151

SOURCE AccessElite

Related Links

http://www.accesselitenow.com

