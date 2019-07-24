AccessElite, The First Comprehensive Wellbeing Membership is now available in Orange County

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After a successful launch in Orange County and San Diego, AccessElite is expanding its services to include a comprehensive Wellness Program to innovate the lifestyle experience of people everywhere looking to live a healthy life and find wellness services that meet their individual needs. By partnering with Elite Wellness Specialists, AccessElite now offers members access to integrative wellness services, products and elevated experiences to help them live their lives with total wellbeing at the forefront.

Millennials are looking for holistic and personalized treatment options to balance their health. According to a recent study done by Nielsen and Natural Marketing Institute, millennials are far more prone to look for alternative medicine as opposed to pharmaceuticals. AccessElite's Wellness Program offers a curated network of vetted integrated wellness professionals, including integrative health physicians, acupuncturists, chiropractors, massage therapists, health coaches, personal trainers, estheticians, wellness spas and nutritionists.

"Wellbeing is multidimensional," says Jenna Anderson, CEO of AccessElite. "It's not as simple as 'I read an article' or 'I bought some supplements online' or 'I went to a doctor.' It's a lifestyle. AccessElite is that coach, that partner, that friend that helps people on their wellness journey to give them access to everything they need to become healthy and stay healthy."

AccessElite members can have priority access to elite wellness professionals, optimal pricing, amazing discounts on services, as well as articles and tips to compliment their health and wellness journey.

Membership Benefits Include:

Access: Priority access to a curated network of top wellness specialists

Convenience: Book appointments with the click of a button around your schedule

Connection: Direct communication with their specialists post-appointment

Savings: Best and transparent pricing on AccessElite Wellness Specialists services

Education: Access to local Wellness Events and amazing articles and tips

Support: 24/7 care coordination team

For those wishing to join AccessElite, visit www.accesselitenow.com or call (833) 755-0402. They are offering a special 60-day promotion as part of their launch in Orange County.

About AccessElite: AccessElite is the first-of-its kind comprehensive health and wellness membership program centered around empowering consumers to easily obtain and engage in their health. Our products and services provide consumers with direct and immediate access to an elite network of health and wellness specialists and eventually products to ensure each and every person is able to live well, every day. We are transforming the healthcare experience by empowering consumers to be at the center of their health and wellness journey while enabling specialist to focus on the delivery of care with ease and enjoyment. We appreciate that every person has one life to live and one body to do it in; we will stop at nothing when it comes to delivering the health and wellness products, services and elevated experience people deserve to live their best life. For more information, follow AccessElite on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, or visit accesselitenow.com.

