AccessHope Launches New Service to Help More Cancer Patients Enroll in Clinical Trials

Expands support and access by matching eligible patients to trials and guiding them through enrollment

DUARTE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AccessHope, LLC, a company changing the way leading-edge cancer expertise is delivered, today announced the launch of a new clinical trial support service to help oncologists and their patients find and enroll in appropriate studies. The service, powered by technology from Trial Library, Inc., the leading AI-powered solution for recruitment and retention in clinical trials, expands access to promising clinical trials and therapies while reducing the burden on community oncologists. The collaboration aims to overcome long-standing barriers to trial enrollment, expanding access to innovative treatments and promising new therapies designed to improve patient outcomes.

"AccessHope is committed to being the go-to source for employers and their members throughout the cancer care journey," said Brad Kreick, Chief Executive Officer of AccessHope. "Our new clinical trial support service addresses a longstanding barrier in oncology: ensuring more patients can find and successfully enroll in clinical trials. This launch represents the next step in our broader strategy to expand AccessHope's capabilities across the continuum of cancer care, with more innovations to come, aimed at improving outcomes, equity, and the overall cancer care experience."

While clinical trials play a vital role in advancing cancer care, only 7% of U.S. adults diagnosed with cancer participate in them, and the vast majority (85%) of enrollees are non-diverse. Researchers are seeking ways to identify patients in broad demographics, including socially vulnerable communities, to expand trial opportunities and improve representation in these studies. However, community oncologists — who treat 80% of cancer patients — face numerous barriers when trying to identify appropriate trials for their patients, including limited awareness of available trials and inability to match patients to trials in real time. Further hampering their efforts is the fact that existing avenues for identifying clinical trials are often outdated and difficult to navigate.

Empowering Oncologists, Advancing Patient Options

"We look forward to working with AccessHope to equip oncologists with critical information about clinical trials and grow the base of patient participation," said Hala Borno, MD, founder and CEO of Trial Library. "Our collaboration with AccessHope aims to enhance support for oncologists, ensuring they can effectively guide their eligible cancer patients toward the potentially transformative treatments available through these trials."

Cancer treatment often presents significant challenges, including care coordination, socioeconomic hurdles, and logistical complexities. AccessHope's new service alleviates these obstacles. Through navigation technology, eligible patients are efficiently matched with relevant clinical trial opportunities, providing treating oncologists with vital support during the enrollment process. The service also coordinates with trial sites to confirm study availability and readiness. It helps these patients understand their options and navigate next steps, making clinical trial participation more accessible, equitable, and achievable.

Cancer remains a leading driver of employer health care costs, placing a significant financial burden on organizations and their workforces. By connecting individuals to innovative clinical trials, employer health plans can realize meaningful cost savings as trial sponsors often assume responsibility for certain treatment expenses that would otherwise fall to the health plan.

Live Webinar: Truth About Cancer Trials

In conjunction with the launch of its new clinical trials service, AccessHope is hosting a webinar titled, "Breaking the Myths: The Truth About Cancer Clinical Trials," on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time. In the session, AccessHope Chief Medical Officer Yousuf Zafar, M.D., MHS, FASCO, will address common misconceptions, explore expanded access to clinical trials, and discuss how early participation can significantly enhance patient outcomes in cancer care. Register here.

About AccessHope

AccessHope, LLC, believes in putting the ever-growing body of cancer knowledge to work for the greater good. The company delivers a revolutionary cancer benefit that is changing the way leading-edge expertise is delivered. Through collaborations with City of Hope, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Emory Healthcare and Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, Fred Hutch Cancer Center, Johns Hopkins Medicineand the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins, Northwestern Medicine and the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University, and UT Southwestern Medical Center and its Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center, AccessHope shares the latest discoveries in cancer care with employees' plans and local oncologists to help as they develop precise plans for treatment. The company brings the vast expertise of major medical centers to benefit people near and far. They never have to switch doctors. They never have to leave home. An organization founded by City of Hope, AccessHope offers the benefit to approximately nine million members through more than 700 employers, including over 70 Fortune 500 companies. For more information about AccessHope, visit myaccesshope.org and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

About Trial Library

Trial Library is the leading AI-powered solution for recruitment and retention in clinical trials, trusted by healthcare providers and patients. By combining evidence-based software with technology-enabled patient navigation, Trial Library accelerates equitable enrollment and expands access to precision medicine. Learn more at www.triallibrary.com.

SOURCE AccessHope