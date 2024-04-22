AccessHope Secures $33 Million in Series B Funding to Expand Access to Leading Cancer Expertise

Appoints New CEO to Take Company Through Next Phase of Growth

DUARTE, Calif., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AccessHope, LLC , a company changing the way leading-edge cancer expertise is delivered, today announced that it has raised $33 million in a Series B round of funding from City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States. AccessHope's next phase of growth as a stand-alone company will include product and technology development, oncology network expansion and entering new markets, such as health plans, Medicare and government organizations.

To lead its transformation into a commercial business, AccessHope appointed seasoned healthcare, payer and investment veteran Bradley Kreick as its new CEO. Kreick, who has served on the AccessHope board since 2023, brings 30 years of experience leading companies through periods of significant growth.

"AccessHope was founded with the mission of bringing cutting-edge cancer care knowledge to the places and people who need it most. Today, we are proud to serve nearly seven million members through more than 400 employers, including over 60 Fortune 500 companies and two of the nation's largest health plans," said Harlan Levine, M.D., chair of the AccessHope board and president, Health Innovation and Policy at City of Hope. "As demand for personalized cancer care benefits offered by AccessHope continues to grow, it is an ideal time for City of Hope to provide strategic funding and the autonomy for it to operate as a stand-alone company. This move will enable AccessHope to accelerate innovation and expand into new markets and regions, while continuing to extend access to the best cancer treatment expertise regardless of who you are and where you live."

AccessHope has experienced double-digit growth every year since its founding. Underpinning this success is its collaboration with foundational partners, which include many of the country's most elite National Cancer Institute (NCI)-Designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers. In this first-of-its-kind approach, AccessHope has joined forces with these NCI Centers to mobilize the latest cancer insights to support local oncologists in developing precise treatment plans for their patients.

AccessHope's foundational partners currently include founder City of Hope, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Emory Healthcare and Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, Fred Hutch Cancer Center, Johns Hopkins Medicine and the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins, and Northwestern Medicine and the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University. Through these collaborations, AccessHope members now have access to expertise from more than 350 of the world's top oncologists, covering all cancer types and stages.

A Leadership Team for Future Growth

With the addition of Kreick as CEO, AccessHope is building a dynamic team positioned to take the company to the next level of growth as a commercial business. Mark Stadler, a veteran employee benefits and healthcare executive who led AccessHope through its momentous growth as CEO since 2020, will assume the role of Chief Growth Officer. In this new role, Stadler will focus on expanding cancer care benefits through health plans, Medicare and government markets.

Kreick most recently served as CEO of SolutionHealth, an integrated regional health system formed in 2018 by the combination of the Elliot Health System and Southern New Hampshire Health System. He also was a co-investor with The Blackstone Group as part of its 2008 acquisition of then publicly traded Apria Healthcare Inc., the nation's largest home care provider. At Apria, he was executive vice president, Payor Arrangements and Pricing for four years. Earlier in his career, Kreick served as executive vice president, Business Development for Oxford Health Plans Inc. (acquired by UnitedHealth Group in 2004) following Texas Pacific Group's private equity investment in the company.

About AccessHope

AccessHope, LLC, believes in putting the ever-growing body of cancer knowledge to work for the greater good. The company delivers a revolutionary cancer benefit that is changing the way leading-edge expertise is delivered. Through collaborations with City of Hope, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Emory Healthcare and Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, Fred Hutch Cancer Center, Johns Hopkins Medicine and the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins, and Northwestern Medicine and the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University, AccessHope shares the latest discoveries in cancer care with employees' plans and local oncologists to help as they develop precise plans for treatment. The company brings the vast expertise of major medical centers to benefit people near and far. They never have to switch doctors. They never have to leave home. It's simply a better approach to treating cancer. AccessHope offers the benefit to approximately seven million members through more than 400 employers, including over 60 Fortune 500 companies. For more information about AccessHope, visit myaccesshope.org and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

