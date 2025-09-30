Accessia Health Expands Leadership Team, Launches Advisory Councils to Advance Person-Centered Mission

MIDLOTHIAN, Va., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Accessia Health, a national nonprofit patient assistance organization, announces two new executive hires along with the launch of a Patient Advocacy Committee (PAC) and Medical Advisory Council (MAC). These strategic initiatives strengthen Accessia Health's person-centered approach to care and ensure that patient and clinical perspectives help guide the organization's programs and priorities.

The organization is pleased to welcome Alan Wood, MA, EVP of Development and Growth and James P. Johnson, EVP of Operations to the team. Wood, who will oversee fundraising, business development, and strategic partnerships, brings over 25 years of experience across the nonprofit and pharmaceutical sectors. Most recently EVP of Business Development at another charitable patient assistance organization, Alan is known for building high-impact corporate partnerships and advancing health equity through innovative donor engagement.

Johnson, who will lead operational strategy and IT, brings over 25 years of leadership experience across Medicaid, Medicare, and commercial health plans—including roles at Virginia Premier, Humana, WellCare, and most recently as President and COO of Molina Healthcare of Virginia. He is recognized for driving operational excellence and outcomes in value-based care, provider engagement, and system integrations.

"Alan and James bring exceptional experience across the healthcare ecosystem and a shared commitment of putting those we serve at the center of all we do, guiding our strategic decisions," said Tiara Green, President of Accessia Health. "As Accessia Health expands its programs and launches new initiatives, strengthening the leadership team is critical to advancing our holistic approach and moving the organization forward.

In addition to expanding its leadership team, Accessia Health has relaunched its Patient Advocacy Committee (PAC). The refreshed PAC gives patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals a structured platform to share their lived experiences. The committee will ensure that the nonprofit's programs and services are informed by real-world perspectives and reflect the diversity of the people and conditions it supports.

Along with the PAC, Accessia Health is seeking members for its Medical Advisory Council (MAC). The newly established MAC will bring together leading healthcare experts who will provide medical guidance and recommendations that keep the organization at the forefront of the patient assistance industry and advance equitable access to healthcare.

"These leadership appointments and advisory councils build on our mission and our belief that the best outcomes happen when we listen to the communities we serve and respond with programs and services that meet them where they are," said Board Chairman, Mitch Mula.

To learn more about Accessia Health's Patient Advocacy Committee and Medical Advisory Council, visit: https://accessiahealth.org/get-involved/

About Accessia Health

Accessia Health, a national charitable patient assistance organization, is dedicated to eliminating healthcare barriers for people with rare or chronic health conditions. Comprehensive services include personalized case management, financial assistance, education, and legal aid support. Our flexible funding model goes beyond copays, allowing individuals to pay for other essential medical expenses including insurance premiums, screening and diagnostics, therapy services, travel costs, and more. We work to ensure that every individual has access to the care they need to lead a healthier life. Learn more at https://accessiahealth.org/

Media Contact:

Juliet Thomas

[email protected]

SOURCE Accessia Health