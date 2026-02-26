accessiBe Earns Top 10 Ranking in Content Management on G2's 2026 Best Software Awards

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading end-to-end web accessibility platform accessiBe today announced it has been named to G2's 2026 Best Software Awards, earning a Top 10 ranking in the Content Management category and placing #25 in EMEA Software. accessiBe is the only accessibility company recognized in the EMEA Software category this year.

As the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 reaches over 100 million buyers annually. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

accessiBe's recognition in G2's 2026 Best Software Awards affirms its category leadership, placing the company alongside some of the most established names in enterprise software. It reinforces its role in delivering scalable accessibility solutions for organizations at every stage of growth and digital maturity.

"As digital experiences grow more complex, accessibility demands a unified approach," said Robert Lopez, CEO of accessiBe. "Modern organizations require a unified platform that brings together automation, developer-centric tooling, expert remediation, and ongoing support — delivered with clarity and accountability. This recognition confirms that the market expects more, and we've built for that expectation."

"As buyers increasingly shift to AI-driven research to discover software solutions, being recommended in the 'answer moment' must be earned with credible proof," said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO at G2. "Our Best Software Awards are grounded in trusted data from authentic customer reviews. They not only give buyers an objective, reliable guide to the products that help teams do their best work, but they're also the proof AI search platforms rely on when sourcing answers. Congratulations to this year's winners, including accessiBe. Earning a spot on these lists signals real customer impact."

About G2's Best Software Awards

G2's 2026 Best Software Awards feature dozens of award lists, ranking software vendors and products using G2's proprietary algorithm. The results are based on G2's verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. To be eligible for the Best Software Awards, a software company or product must have received at least 10 approved reviews during the 2025 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

To learn more, view G2's 2026 Best Software Awards and read more about G2's methodology.

About accessiBe

accessiBe is an end-to-end accessibility platform unifying AI automation, developer tools, and expert services to help organizations create inclusive digital experiences at scale. Guided by its mission to level the digital playing field for everyone, the company is trusted by over 100,000 websites worldwide. Developed in collaboration with the disability community and organizations including the National MS Society, United Cerebral Palsy, and the Special Olympics USA Games, accessiBe continues to advance accessibility through technology, accountability, and innovation. To learn more, visit www.accesibe.com

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow G2 on LinkedIn.

