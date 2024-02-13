accessiBe Enhances E-Commerce Accessibility with New Shopify App Launch

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move to further streamline the process of making e-commerce sites more accessible for people with disabilities, accessiBe has announced the release of its accessibility app, available to purchase for merchants via Shopify, one of the world's leading content management systems.

Thousands of online stores hosted on Shopify are already leveraging accessiBe's solutions to achieve and maintain better web accessibility. This newly introduced app is designed to make the purchase and installation process even smoother, simplifying the user experience by seamlessly integrating accessiBe's app into the merchant's store.

The escalating prominence of e-commerce in the consumer purchasing journey is evident, with 2023 data from Statista showing that 43% of consumers now prefer online shopping over visiting physical stores, highlighting a significant shift in shopping behaviors.

This shift underscores the need for e-commerce websites to be accessible, particularly given that one in four Americans lives with a disability. However, an audit conducted by accessiBe on 100,000 leading e-commerce websites found that only 7.4% met accessibility standards. This issue is not just an ethical concern but a business consideration, evidenced by the fact that in 2023, according to Forbes, over 82% of lawsuits filed under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) targeted e-commerce businesses. These statistics support the importance of accessible online shopping experiences. In 2024, accessiBe is committed to addressing the fast-rising demands for e-commerce accessibility and boosting awareness about the value of having a more inclusive online marketplace.

Dekel Skoop, CEO of accessiBe: "The release of accessiBe's app for the Shopify CMS, is another step forward in bringing web accessibility and inclusion to the business world at scale. One of the main barriers to web accessibility is awareness. Making this app available at the Shofiy's app store aims to both boost awareness and streamline the processes for businesses to take that step to make their site more accessible and inclusive."

About accessiBe:
accessiBe is the market leader in web accessibility, providing an ecosystem of solutions for any business. Trusted by over 240,000 websites, ranging from small businesses to industry leaders, accessiBe streamlines the process of making websites more accessible. Our solutions support businesses, agencies, and non-profits in embracing inclusivity and reaching a wider audience while promoting accessibility in accordance with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines version 2.1 at the AA level success criteria and with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

For more information, please visit accessibe.com.

Contact person: Gil Magen, Brand Partnerships & Strategic Projects Lead - [email protected] / +972524434833

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2289595/accessiBe_Logo.jpg

SOURCE accessiBe

