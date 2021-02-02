Accessible Archives® Announces Completion of the American County Histories Collection

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accessible Archives, Inc., a digital publisher of full-text primary source historical collections, announces the final completion of the American County Histories Collection.

American County Histories provides vivid portraits of people, places, and events, putting a state's local history into current context with the examination of demographic, social, economic, and cultural transformations.

Accessible Archives, Inc.

Accessible Archives' collection is the only authority for coverage of all fifty states plus the District of Columbia, published during the last decades of the 18th Century through the first quarter of the 20th Century. The collection is divided into seven groupings: Mid-Atlantic, New England, Southeast, Southwest, West, Midwest, and Central.

Accessible Archives provides expansive access support through the provision of FREE customized MARC records for all books. Access also is supported through all discovery services – EBSCO Discovery, ProQuest/ExLibris Primo and Summon, and OCLC WorldCat. Webinars, fact sheets, white papers, and more are available to spread the word about American County Histories.

One of the most important aspects of the American County Histories Collection is the robust searchability from Accessible Archives multi-faceted search page that permits the student and researcher the opportunity to explore in-depth all the publications of a particular county by using a single query.

Iris L. Hanney, President, Unlimited Priorities, states: "This immense project opens broad avenues for research covering every aspect of the development of towns and cities, counties and states, and the country as a whole. It also has firmly established Accessible Archives as the foremost digitized source for nationwide coverage of county histories."

About Accessible Archives, Inc.

Accessible Archives provides vast quantities of archived historical information previously available only in microform, hard copy or as images only. Databases containing diverse primary source materials – leading books, newspapers, and periodicals – reflect broad views across 18th, 19th, and early 20th century America. Accessible Archives will continue to add titles covering important topics and time periods to assist scholars and students at all academic levels.

About Unlimited Priorities LLC©

Unlimited Priorities LLC utilizes its highly skilled group of professionals to provide a variety of support services to small and medium-sized companies in the information and publishing industries. The Archival Initiatives Division (AID) offers practical consultative services to libraries, historical societies, and associations. AID provides advice and assistance in archival content selection, rights ownership, project management, workflow analysis, production, distribution of converted content and interaction with commercial entities. We recognize that each location or organization is unique, requiring customized and locally-based solutions.

