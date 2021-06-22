Accessible Archives® Releases African American Newspapers, Part XIV: The Canadian Observer, 1914-1919

MALVERN, Pa., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accessible Archives, Inc., a digital publisher of full-text primary source historical collections, announces the release of a new primary source addition to its acclaimed African American Newspapers Collection – Part XIV: The Canadian Observer, 1914-1919.

African American Newspapers, Part XIV: The Canadian Observer, 1914-1919 expands the historical newspaper coverage of the descendants of former American slaves who traveled the Underground Railroad to Canada – the Underground Railroad and the quest for freedom in Canada is a central theme in many of Accessible Archives' African American newspapers.

African-Canadians have a long history of fighting for social justice in the 19th and early 20th centuries. The Canadian Observer, published from 1914 to 1919, became the voice of the Black community in Toronto and throughout Ontario.

Iris L. Hanney, president, Unlimited Priorities, states "publication of this new addition to the African American Newspapers Collection highlights Accessible Archives' ongoing commitment to provide diversity in its historical content by delivering an intimate look at African-Canadian life and culture in the 1914-1919 period."

The Canadian Observer, 1914-1919, "The Official Organ for the Coloured People in Canada," was published by the prominent activist, J.R.B. Whitney. It contained a wealth of information about African-Canadian culture and day-to-day life during a turbulent period in Canadian history – 1914-1919. The first-hand reporting, news articles, editorials, and letters to the editor discussed the major events and issues of the day:

World War I

Social activism regarding racial discrimination and segregation

African diaspora, particularly West Indian immigration

Activities of African Americans below the border

The Canadian Observer, 1914-1919 also devoted a large portion of its coverage to:

National and provincial news of interest to the African-Canadian community

Political, financial, and economic events, analyses, and personalities

African-Canadian literary activities

Religious activities

Advertising of consumer goods and services of interest to the African-Canadian community

In addition, the pages of The Canadian Observer, 1914-1919 included short biographies, vital statistics, and a wealth of appeals and broadsides, all of which contributed to the African-Canadian experience.

Throughout its run from 1914 to 1919, The Canadian Observer's eyewitness accounts, vivid descriptions of daily life, press reports, editorials, and activities of its publisher sought to improve the life of African-Canadians in Canada's society. The newspaper promoted racial politics and social activism which led to the rise of racial consciousness in Canada.

