Accessible Archives Releases America and World War I: American Military Camp Newspapers, Part III: The AMAROC News, 1919-1923

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accessible Archives, Inc.®, a digital publisher of primary source historical collections, announces the full-text upgrade of America and World War I: American Military Camp Newspapers, Part III: The AMAROC News, 1919-1923.

Previously available as an image only collection, The AMAROC News is being enhanced with XML full text. The full text searchability, fully available by early December, will provide an unparalleled research experience for students and faculty who would otherwise be unable to access these materials formerly held in microform. Users will complement their coursework in many areas including American history, social history, political science, military history, and more.

Iris L. Hanney, president, Unlimited Priorities, "believes this enhanced addition to the American Military Camp Newspapers collection provides essential access to the experiences of the American doughboy and provides in newsprint, an intimate look at America's occupation of Germany."

The AMAROC News was a highly "colorful" American military newspaper – with the motto "If on the Rhine We Must Sit, Then Let Us Know at Least What Is Going on Outside Our Billet" -- that provided a wealth of information for its primary audience – the American doughboy in in Coblenz, Germany from 1919 through 1923. The name of the newspaper is made up of the initials of the AMerican ARmy of OCcupation and is synonymous with America's occupation troops in the Rhineland.

A source of information for the soldiers to inform them about events both within the occupation zone and on a global political level.





Trained reporters were employed and cooperated with various German, French and American newspapers.





The AMAROC News was not the official voice of the American military leadership but worked independently.





Included commentary by soldiers that were plagued by homesickness and a lack of understanding for their stay in Germany , even though the war was over.





Sports news took up a large part of the newspaper along with reporting on how soldiers spent their free time, entertainment offered by the YMCA, and advertisements for local Coblenz shops.

About Accessible Archives, Inc.

Accessible Archives utilizes a team of digital technology and conversion specialists to provide vast quantities of archived historical information previously available only in microform, hard copy or as images only. Databases containing diverse primary source materials – leading books, newspapers, and periodicals – reflect broad views across 18th and 19th century America. Accessible Archives will continue to add titles covering important topics and time periods to assist scholars and students at all academic levels.

About Unlimited Priorities LLC

Unlimited Priorities LLC utilizes its highly skilled group of professionals to provide a variety of support services to small and medium-sized companies in the information industry. The Archival Initiatives Division (AID) offers practical consultative services to libraries, historical societies, and associations. AID provides advice and assistance in archival content selection, rights ownership, project management, workflow analysis, production, distribution of converted content and interaction with commercial entities. By coordinating a library's project requirements with commercial firms' interests, Unlimited Priorities creates an atmosphere of mutual cooperation while organizing a successful process at a reasonable cost.

