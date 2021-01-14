Accessible Archives® Releases Anatomy of Protest in America

MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accessible Archives, Inc., a digital publisher of full-text primary source historical collections, announces the release of a new primary source series – Anatomy of Protest in America.

Anatomy of Protest in America delivers a unique opportunity to investigate through newspaper articles, editorials, and books the people, places, events, organizations, and ideas, so important to Americans that they took action, exercised their rights, and stood up to protest.

Accessible Archives, Inc.

This series guides the user through almost 225 years of American protest history – including content on colonial exploitation and revolution, to slavery and abolition, to political rights and suffrage, and economic and industrial disturbances.

As debates rage over the future of America and the country's relationship to its past, there is no better time to examine the wealth of content in Anatomy of Protest in America.

Iris L. Hanney, Unlimited Priorities president, states "publication of this new collection highlights Accessible Archives' ongoing commitment to provide essential historical content that opens a window into the life of America, and in terms of this new series, what motivated (and still does motivate) the American people to action."

Part I: Newspapers, 1729-1922

Provides in real-time reporting of an event, place, or person. These articles take the reader from the Boston Tea Party to Turner's Rebellion to the New York City Draft Riots to Haymarket Strike to the anti-Communist demonstrations of the early 1920s.

Popular editorials from the person on the street, the rioter and protester, and the leaders' points of view, professed goals, and personal opinions are presented for the reader to assess and understand the meaning and motivations of popular protest actions.

Part II: Books, 1701-1928

This collection offers both a historical overview and a framework for understanding protest and its movements in American history. Woven into the fabric of local and regional history, Part II provides an engaging narrative history on social, political, and economic movements and their actions.

This historical archive includes a significant breadth of coverage of various popular movements, their leaders, and adversaries, while bringing to life the voices of protest and reaction to the issues of their day.

About Accessible Archives, Inc.

Accessible Archives provides vast quantities of archived historical information previously available only in microform, hard copy or as images only. Databases containing diverse primary source materials – leading books, newspapers, and periodicals – reflect broad views across 18th, 19th, and early 20th century America. Accessible Archives will continue to add titles covering important topics and time periods to assist scholars and students at all academic levels.

About Unlimited Priorities LLC©

Unlimited Priorities LLC utilizes its highly skilled group of professionals to provide a variety of support services to small and medium-sized companies in the information and publishing industries. The Archival Initiatives Division (AID) offers practical consultative services to libraries, historical societies, and associations. AID provides advice and assistance in archival content selection, rights ownership, project management, workflow analysis, production, distribution of converted content and interaction with commercial entities. We recognize that each location or organization is unique, requiring customized and locally-based solutions.

Unlimited Priorities LLC is the exclusive sales, marketing, and product development agent for Accessible Archives.

