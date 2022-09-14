Accessible Archives® Releases Native Americans in History, 1663-1928

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accessible Archives, Inc., a digital publisher of full-text primary source historical collections, announces the release of a new primary source series – Native Americans in History, 1663-1928.

Accessible Archives has assembled this derivative collection from its own historical newspapers, periodicals, and books collections -- an essential resource providing historical threads that are crucial for understanding the present.

Accessible Archives

Accessible Archives' Native Americans in History Collection enables the in-depth exploration of the political, social, and cultural history of native peoples and their interactions with settlers and government and military officials, from the seventeenth through the early twentieth centuries – users can drill down to more targeted results or page through the content to uncover the depth and breadth of Accessible Archives' new collection.

Native Americans in History delivers a unique opportunity to investigate through newspaper articles and editorials and books a diverse list of topics. Tribes and reservations presented in this collection range from the Aleut through the Zuni.

Iris L. Hanney, Unlimited Priorities president, states "publication of this new collection highlights Accessible Archives' ongoing commitment to providing a firm foundation and extensive access for the study and research of Native American history. This content underscores the opportunity for an institution to tap into Accessible Archives' historical collections they may not own and bring to their faculty and students essential diverse content."

Part I: Newspapers, 1728-1922

This compilation of news articles from Accessible Archives historical newspaper collections, provide first- News reports and popular editorials provide a variety of points of view on Native Americans. Reports from Native American delegations and personal views of chiefs are also presented.

Users mining the content in Part I can trace how the assimilation campaign led to various wars and the creation of reservations. The voices of reform are also included in the newspaper content.

Part II: Books, 1663-1928

Woven into the fabric of local, regional, and national history, Part II's e-books provide an engaging narrative history on Native American social, political, and economic interactions with white Americans.

This rich derivative historical archive includes a significant breadth of coverage on tribes and their popular leaders, state and local responses to depredations and wars, and brings to life Native American historiography.

About Accessible Archives, Inc.

Accessible Archives provides vast quantities of archived historical information previously available only in microform, hard copy or as images only. Databases containing diverse primary source materials – leading books, newspapers, and periodicals – reflect broad views across 18th, 19th, and early 20th century America. Accessible Archives will continue to add titles covering important topics and time periods to assist scholars and students at all academic levels.

About Unlimited Priorities LLC ©

Unlimited Priorities LLC utilizes its highly skilled group of professionals to provide a variety of support services to small and medium-sized companies in the information and publishing industries. The Archival Initiatives Division (AID) offers practical consultative services to libraries, historical societies, and associations. AID provides advice and assistance in archival content selection, rights ownership, project management, workflow analysis, production, distribution of converted content and interaction with commercial entities. We recognize that each location or organization is unique, requiring customized and locally-based solutions.

Unlimited Priorities LLC is the exclusive sales, marketing, and product development agent for Accessible Archives.

