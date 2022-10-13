Accessible Archives® Releases New Collection African American Newspapers in the South, 1870 - 1926

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accessible Archives, Inc., a digital publisher of full-text primary source historical collections, announces the release of a new primary source newspaper collection – African American Newspapers in the South, 1870-1926.

African American Newspapers in the South, 1870-1926 documents the African American press in the South from Reconstruction through the Jim Crow period. Written by African Americans for African Americans, the first-hand reporting, editorials, and features kept readers abreast of current domestic and international events, often focusing on racial issues. The editors didn't shy away from exposing racial discrimination and violence, including the emotionally laden topic of lynching. Yet, the newspapers also covered lighter fare, reporting on civic and religious events, politics, foreign affairs, local gossip, and more.

Iris L. Hanney, Unlimited Priorities president, states "this new collection is a recommended resource for academic libraries seeking to provide a rare journalistic record of the African American experience. This rich collection expands primary source coverage from the Black press in the American South during the late 19th and early 20th Centuries."

African American Newspapers in the South, 1870-1926 has been subdivided into four parts, these newspapers provide a unique journalistic record of the African American experience in segregated southern America. Includes all extant runs of representative newspapers from the District of Columbia, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

