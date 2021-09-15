Accessible Archives® Releases New Collection Invention and Technology in America: American Inventor, 1878-1887

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accessible Archives, Inc., a digital publisher of full-text primary source historical collections, announces the release of a new primary source collection – Invention and Technology in America: American Inventor, Part I: 1878-1882 and Part II: 1883-1887.

Invention And Technology In America: American Inventor provides an exclusive opportunity to investigate the history of American invention and the interaction of technology with social, economic, and cultural change throughout the course of the late 19th and early 20th century.

Building upon the boom of America's Industrial Revolution, America found itself in the grip of invention fever. The public sought the means by which to cope with an increasingly complex everyday life -- inventions often provided the answers, even as the inventors themselves remained largely unaware of the life-changing nature of their ideas.

The American Inventor was one of the most prominent of the late 19th Century illustrated inventions and mechanical journals, published in Cincinnati, Ohio from 1878 to 1887, by J.S. Zerbe. The publication grew to a large nationwide circulation and was read by the general public, inventors, patent officers and attorneys, and mechanics of all types. As touted in its banner - "…Journal Devoted Exclusively to… Art, Science, and Manufactures" – this publication presented information on inventions in agriculture, building and mechanical industries, and infrastructure, particularly transportation, electricity and communications.

Iris L. Hanney, Unlimited Priorities president, states "this new collection is a recommended resource for academic libraries seeking to expand their primary source coverage on the history of science and technology in America during the late 19th Century. The American Inventor invites users to step back in time and become an active participant in the compelling story of America's inventive period."

