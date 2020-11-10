Accessible Archives Releases Quarantine and Infectious Disease Control in America Series

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accessible Archives, Inc., a digital publisher of full-text primary source historical collections, announces the release of a new series: Quarantine and Infectious Disease Control in America. Part I: Newspapers, 1736-1922 and Quarantine and Infectious Disease Control in America. Part II: Books, 1823-1928 are now available to all institutions. These databases provide additional resources for scholars and students to understand the necessity of studying history to help us solve current problems.

Accessible Archives, Inc.

While the world continues efforts to distance itself from the ravages of COVID 19, this experience is not as unique as we may have previously believed. Deadly epidemics have been challenging the populace since the earliest settlers came to American shores. The series will give researchers an unparalleled look at administrative and community responses to diseases devastating to American public health from colonial America through World War I. It provides a vivid picture ripe for essential historic exploration to compare past outbreaks, civilian and governmental reactions and relations, and disease control practices to what is happening today.

With all infectious diseases, before vaccines could be developed, quarantine and masks were the most effective preventatives for widespread deterrence. Recognition that proper sanitation was essential to protect everyone from contagion took place in the 19th century. Community leaders began to understand that they needed to be responsive to protect themselves and their citizens from potential death.

Iris L. Hanney, President, Unlimited Priorities, states, "Accessible Archives continues to provide access to historic sources which are relevant and timely. These archives are essential to aid in our comprehension of the evolution and resolution the American public health crisis."

About Accessible Archives, Inc.

Accessible Archives utilizes a team of digital technology and conversion specialists to provide vast quantities of archived historical information previously available only in microform, hard copy or as images only. Databases containing diverse primary source materials – leading books, newspapers and periodicals – reflect broad views across 18th and 19th century America. Accessible Archives will continue to add titles covering important topics and time periods to assist scholars and students at all academic levels.

About Unlimited Priorities LLC©

Unlimited Priorities LLC utilizes its highly skilled group of professionals to provide a variety of support services to small and medium-sized companies in the information industry. The Archival Initiatives Division (AID) offers practical consultative services to libraries, historical societies and associations. AID provides advice and assistance in archival content selection, rights ownership, project management, workflow analysis, production, distribution of converted content and interaction with commercial entities. By coordinating a library's project requirements with commercial firms' interests, Unlimited Priorities creates an atmosphere of mutual cooperation while organizing a successful process at a reasonable cost.

Unlimited Priorities LLC is the exclusive sales and marketing agent for Accessible Archives.

