Accessible Archives® Releases The 19th Amendment Victory: A Newspaper History, 1762-1922!

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accessible Archives, Inc., a digital publisher of full-text primary source historical collections, announces the release of Part VII: The 19th Amendment Victory: A Newspaper History, 1762-1922 to its Women's Suffrage Collection. This collection documents how generations of Women fought for the right to vote.

The ratification of this amendment on August 18, 1920 was a long and arduous undertaking which started during the revolutionary period when American colonists were fighting against lack of representation in government.

The first half of the 19th century found strong women, a sizable number now educated, running businesses, moving across the country as pioneers, participating in reform movements and making their voices heard.

Follow the issues leading up to the 1848 Seneca Falls convention organized by Lucretia Mott and Elizabeth Cady Stanton. Delve into newspaper articles documenting how the anti-slavery movement fed into the suffrage movement. You can read those divergent arguments which motivated leading crusaders like Margaret Fuller, the Grimke sisters, Susan B. Anthony and Lucy Stone.

Learn firsthand how the Civil War, Reconstruction, voting demands in the 1870s, and World War I all contributed to women's and America's victory.

The 19th Amendment collection begins with newspaper articles from the 1760s and concludes with those surrounding legal victory in the 1920s. Accessible Archives has carefully uncovered over 18,000 articles from of its rich historical archive not previously included in the Suffrage Collection to bring you this exceptional compilation in one searchable database.

According to Iris Hanney, President, Unlimited Priorities, "We are delighted to bring out this collection that further documents how the vote for Women evolved."

The 19th Amendment Victory: A Newspaper History, 1762-1922 joins Accessible Archives' line-up of Women's Suffrage Collection titles as Part VII:

Part I: The Lily, 1849-1856

Part II: National Citizen and Ballot Box, 1878-1881

Part III: The Revolution, 1868-1872

Part IV: The New Citizen, 1909-1912; The Western Woman Voter, 1911-1913

Part V: The Remonstrance, 1890-1913

Part VI: The National Tribune: A Women's Suffrage and Temperance Journal, 1870-1872

About Accessible Archives, Inc.

Accessible Archives utilizes a team of digital technology and conversion specialists to provide vast quantities of archived historical information previously available only in microform, hard copy or as images only. Databases containing diverse primary source materials – leading books, newspapers and periodicals – reflect broad views across 18th and 19th century America. Accessible Archives will continue to add titles covering important topics and time periods to assist scholars and students at all academic levels.

About Unlimited Priorities LLC©

Unlimited Priorities LLC utilizes its highly skilled group of professionals to provide a variety of support services to small and medium-sized companies in the information industry. The Archival Initiatives Division (AID) offers practical consultative services to libraries, historical societies and associations. AID provides advice and assistance in archival content selection, rights ownership, project management, workflow analysis, production, distribution of converted content and interaction with commercial entities. By coordinating a library's project requirements with commercial firms' interests, Unlimited Priorities creates an atmosphere of mutual cooperation while organizing a successful process at a reasonable cost.

Unlimited Priorities LLC is the exclusive sales and marketing agent for Accessible Archives.

