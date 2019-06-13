Accessible Archives Supports Libraries - Massive Update Completed with all Discovery Services

MALVERN, Pa., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accessible Archives Inc., an electronic publisher of full-text primary source historical databases, announces they have completed the process of updating all of its content in the major discovery services -- EBSCO Discovery Service, OCLC WorldCat, and ProQuest/Ex Libris Primo and Summon! While Accessible Archives has long been partnered with all services, in fact was one of the first participators, keeping everything current is quite the challenge for all parties involved – this effort is a continuation of Accessible Archives Year of Technology.

Accessible Archives

Unlimited Priorities LLC, the sales, marketing and technology agent for Accessible Archives, has managed and facilitated the delivery of content and format updates to the major services. Iris L. Hanney, President, believes that "discovery services have become a critical component within most academic libraries, playing a vital role in the effort to showcase the value of a library's collection and changing the way resources are searched, making it all the more critical for the content to be complete."

EBSCO Information Services Senior Vice President for SaaS Timothy Lull says EBSCO Discovery Service™ (EDS) continues to mature in terms of content and services. "Having Accessible Archives fully-loaded into EDS provides library customers and end users with easy access to this valuable primary source information — providing a single point of entry to a comprehensive collection of content available through a full-featured, customizable discovery layer that is designed with both the librarian and the end user in mind."

"OCLC's WorldCat is the world's most comprehensive resource for discovery of information in libraries," said Mary Sauer-Games, OCLC Vice President, Global Product Management. "We work closely with Accessible Archives to keep their collections up to date in WorldCat. This work makes it possible for OCLC member libraries using Accessible Archives to obtain direct, easy access to these important historical collections through WorldCat Discovery."

About Accessible Archives Inc.®

Accessible Archives utilizes a team of digital technology and conversion specialists to provide vast quantities of archived historical information previously available only in microform, hard copy or as images only. Databases containing diverse primary source materials – leading books, newspapers and periodicals – reflect broad views across 18th, 19th, and early 20th century America.

About Unlimited Priorities LLC©

Unlimited Priorities LLC utilizes its highly skilled group of professionals to provide a variety of support services to small and medium-sized companies in the information and publishing industries. The Archival Initiatives Division (AID) offers practical consultative services to libraries, historical societies and associations. AID provides advice and assistance in archival content selection, rights ownership, project management, workflow analysis, production, distribution of converted content and interaction with commercial entities. We recognize that each location or organization is unique, requiring customized and locally based solutions.

