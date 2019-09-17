Accessible Archives Year of Technology: Software Upgrades Completed

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accessible Archives, Inc., a digital publisher of full-text primary source historical collections, announces the completion of upgrades to our software! This will provide an improved user experience and security.

In consultation with Accessible Archives customers, Unlimited Priorities – exclusive sales, marketing, and technology agent for Accessible Archives – was made aware of the need to improve our security and performance software.

With upgrades to our Apache server, Tomcat application server, Shibboleth, and The Lucene database software, we continue to support libraries and meet our users' changing needs and expectations. These upgrades will enhance access security and increase website and search operations, leading users to spend more time exploring Accessible Archives' primary source collections.

Throughout 2019, Unlimited Priorities has been coordinating the development, management, and implementation of Accessible Archives' "Year of Technology."

At the beginning of the year, Unlimited Priorities supervised the technology development and execution necessary to accommodate Accessible Archives' customer demands for IPv6 technology, in addition to the current IPv4.

In the early Spring, Unlimited Priorities, working with Stephanie Orphan, Portico's Director of Publisher Relations, coordinated the testing, managed contract negotiations and facilitated the delivery of Accessible Archives' content to Portico. This step was taken to ensure that Accessible Archives' unparalleled collections would remain accessible to its customers regardless of any situation.

In June, Accessible Archives became fully compliant with the new COUNTER Code of Practice for e-Resources: Release 5. Unlimited Priorities managed the implementation with COUNTER vendor, Scholarly iQ and Lorraine Estelle, Director, at COUNTER. The decision to move to COUNTER Release 5 was taken to assist libraries in managing their resources and demonstrating content value in today's exploding world of information.

Unlimited Priorities president, Iris L. Hanney, believes "the technology developments in 2019 highlights Accessible Archives' ongoing commitment to serve the research community with the most up to date technology."

About Accessible Archives, Inc.®

Accessible Archives utilizes a team of digital technology and conversion specialists to provide vast quantities of archived historical information previously available only in microform, hard copy or as images only. Databases containing diverse primary source materials – leading books, newspapers and periodicals – reflect broad views across 18th, 19th, and early 20th century America.



About Unlimited Priorities LLC

Unlimited Priorities LLC utilizes its highly skilled group of professionals to provide a variety of support services to small and medium-sized companies in the information and publishing industries. The Archival Initiatives Division (AID) offers practical consultative services to libraries, historical societies and associations. AID provides advice and assistance in archival content selection, rights ownership, project management, workflow analysis, production, distribution of converted content and interaction with commercial entities. We recognize that each location or organization is unique, requiring customized and locally-based solutions.

