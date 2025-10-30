Accessible Care Alternative to Medicare Supplement Plans

HOUSTON, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 15, open enrollment for Medicare began nationwide. Hundreds of thousands of seniors in Texas will once again face the challenge of finding the right Medicare coverage, including the need to decide between Original Medicare or Medicare Advantage plans. While most seniors or their caretakers focus on medical and prescription coverage, it is important not to ignore the potential impact of dental coverage.

Most Medicare participants don't realize the program does not include routine, preventive dental procedures, which are critical to longevity and overall health. Currently, Medicare benefits only apply to emergency surgical dental procedures carried out in hospitals. As a result, seniors must either pay for dental services completely out-of-pocket or try to find a Medicare supplement that provides high-quality dental care.

Unfortunately, most Medicare dental supplement plans are low-cost but poorly designed with very limited networks of inexperienced dentists.

"Texas seniors face a difficult challenge, so we offer our Clerri savings plan," commented Dr. Song Ahn at Sunrise Dental Center in Houston. He continued, "With us, you get the best of both options: an experienced and knowledgeable dentist and affordable care. We give seniors access to friendly, personalized care."

Furthermore, the impact of poor dental care on overall health needs to be highlighted:

Only 29% of seniors have dental coverage.

1 in 5 adults aged 65 or older have no natural teeth remaining, and complete tooth loss becomes twice as prevalent by age 75.

People who still have 20 or more teeth at age 70 are significantly more likely to have a longer lifespan than those with fewer teeth.

70% of adults over the age of 65 have advanced periodontitis, the leading cause of adult tooth loss as well as a disease that has been strongly linked to heart disease, Alzheimer's, diabetes, and other serious conditions.

While dental discount plans have existed for more than 20 years, most patients are unaware of this option. Facts to know about the savings plan at Sunrise Dental Center include:

Dental examinations and cleanings are covered at a fixed cost per month.

Benefits are available upon enrollment without any waiting period.

15 percent discount on treatments carried out at the practice, and another 15 percent discount for added family members to the subscription.

As seniors consider these benefits, keep a couple of dates in mind. Open enrollment for Medicare started on October 15, 2025, and ends December 7, 2025. This is the time to drop an ineffective dental supplement and to enroll in a better form of coverage. To learn more, contact Sunrise Dental Center on their website or at the office directly.

Contact Information:

Sunrise Dental Center

2707 N Shepherd Dr

Houston, TX 77008

713-869-9973

sunrisedentalsmile.com

Primary Media Contact:

Krista Luckie

[email protected]

877-868-4232

