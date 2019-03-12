Accessible Home Health Care and Homestead Health Announce National CareCaller™ Program

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. and CHEYANNE, Wyo., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading home health care franchise Accessible Home Health Care LLC has teamed up with help alert and medical alarm company Homestead Health – a wholly-owned subsidiary of SafeGuardian, LLC - to offer a CareCaller™ Help Alert program to their home health care agencies nationwide.

(PRNewsfoto/Homestead Health) CareCaller Telecare Program

"The CareCaller™ help alert represents the next generation of telecare technology. It's like a hospital nurse call button – except it is designed for home health care patients." states T. Clayton Franks, President. "When the help alert button is pressed, the CareCaller™ immediately texts, and then calls the pre-set contact phone numbers. The CareCaller™ can be configured to call/text up to five caregivers, visiting nurses, case managers, agency office, family members, friends and neighbors."

The CareCaller™ Help Alert also contains advanced, built-in technology to provide additional protection and peace of mind. It is designed to be utilized with any of today's smartphones. A real-time GPS locator provides precise location data/mapping anytime the help button is pressed or whenever the device receives a location request by text message. The optional fall detector can be automatically activated whenever a fall may have occurred – notifying all contacts by text message and phone call. Caregivers can even call into the device and speak with the wearer over the hands-free speakerphone.

The decision to approve the CareCaller™ Help Alert Program for all their franchised locations follows a pilot program initiative conducted at the Accessible Home Health Care office in Houston, Texas. It was designed to establish the benefits of increasing patient engagement by providing chronic home health patients with a one-button caller to their home care agency.

"We are excited about our partnership with Homestead Health in integrating the CareCaller™ Help Alert technology to our patients and their family. This offers our patients an ability to directly connect with our clinical staff as required." states Aarif Dahod, CEO, Accessible Home Health Care. "Our Medicare provider units have 5 Star CMS rating and this device will continue our excellent history in controlling rehospitalization. We are aggressively expanding the utilization of the device through our system based on the patient profile."

The pilot program demonstrated a significant increase in patient engagement, reduction in unnecessary hospital re-admissions, enhanced patient satisfaction and increased family, medical provider and payor referrals.

Best of all, the CareCaller™ Help Alert Program is surprisingly affordable which results in an impressive return on investment. A small one-time purchase and low monthly service fee make it extremely cost-effective for patients and clients that have chronic conditions or have a high risk of hospital re-admission.

About Accessible Home Health Care

Accessible Home Health Care serves an aging nation and other patients who prefer the comfort of home over institutionalized medical care. Services include memory loss care, companion care long term care, medical home care, transitional care and respite care. The company has franchised agencies across the United States and India. Single and multi-unit franchises are available.

Contact: Director of Business Development

Phone: 954-341-5600

About Homestead Health

Homestead Health – a wholly-owned subsidiary of SafeGuardian, LLC - has been specializing in the development and distribution of innovative, wireless home help alert and medical alarm systems for over 18 years. The CareCaller was specifically designed for home health care providers and their patients with chronic conditions. Now, CareCaller is being called the "World's Most Advanced Help Alert".

Media Contact:

Kathleen Holohan, Director

800-209-3220

210624@email4pr.com

SOURCE Homestead Health

Related Links

https://homesteadhealth.com

