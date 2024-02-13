ACCESSIBLE LUXURY BRAND JARED JEWELERS SIGNS DETROIT LIONS' STAR QUARTERBACK JARED GOFF

"He went to Jared;" The Quarterback kicks off partnership by gifting his 8 offensive linemen a $11,500 Breitling Timepiece

AKRON, Ohio, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jared, the high-end, accessible luxury retailer of Signet Jewelers, announces partnership with star quarterback, Jared Goff. To kick off the partnership, Goff gifted each of his offensive linemen a Breitling timepiece available at select Jared store locations. Goff personally signed the inside lid of the boxes for his teammates while on a media tour in Las Vegas this past weekend.

Jared Goff and Claudia Cividino Photographer: Devon Steigerwald

As Goff propelled the city of Detroit to a place it hasn't experienced in the football realm in thirty-two years – an NFC championship game – the Jared brand not only shares a name with the quarterback but the values of grit, drive, heart and humility as well.

"Seeing the fans this past season holding 'He Went To Jared' signs of support meant so much to me. We have the greatest fans in the world and I was pumped when the Jared Jewelers' team reached out," shared Jared Goff. "Certainly, the name play is fun, but this truly is a match made in heaven. Having the opportunity to work with such an approachable and high-quality brand has been so rewarding and I'm looking forward to unveiling some additional surprises soon!"

The jewelry retailer is redefining luxury through trend-driven, high-quality fashion, bridal, and men's jewelry, including timepieces, that emphasize both style and substance. As a leading jewelry destination, Jared carries a selection of the world's top watch brands in an expansive collection, giving customers the opportunity to compare brands and features and to easily find the perfect accessory to own and to give. Ranging from sophisticated style accessories, rugged sports watches, heritage timepieces and more, Jared has established itself as an expert watch destination. Distinguished brands available include TAG Heuer, Breitling, Frederique Constant and Longines, among other luxury brand names.

"Partnering with Jared Goff is a relationship rooted in something much more profound than a clever name play. It's built on the values that drive us both – earnestness, a sense of caring, authenticity, and humility," said Claudia Cividino, President of Jared. "It is our pleasure to partner with Jared Goff in celebration of the historic season he helped deliver for Detroit and its fans and present the offensive line with these Breitling timepieces."

Breitling watches are available at select Jared retail locations. To inquire further and to purchase, Jared Breitling watch experts are also available. https://www.jared.com/jared-breitling-watches#breitlinglocations

About Jared

Jared® is operated by Signet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. Jared is redefining how luxury is felt and expressed, through unique and memorable customer experiences to an array of on-trend, high-quality 18K gold and diamond fine jewelry fashion. For additional information on Jared® Jewelry visit Jared.com, and like us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest and Instagram.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. As a purpose-driven and sustainability-focused company, Signet is a participant in the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Signet is a Great Place to Work –Certified™ company and has been named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for five consecutive years. Signet operates approximately 2,700 stores primarily under the name brands of KAY Jewelers, Zales, Jared, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, Diamonds Direct, Blue Nile, JamesAllen.com , Peoples, H. Samuel, Ernest Jones, and the jewelry subscription service, Rocksbox. Further information on Signet is available at www.signetjewelers.com . See also www.kay.com , www.zales.com , www.jared.com , www.banter.com , www.diamondsdirect.com , www.jamesallen.com , www.bluenile.com , www.peoplesjewellers.com , www.hsamuel.co.uk , www.ernestjones.co.uk , and www.rocksbox.com .

Contact: Sydney Parker, [email protected]

SOURCE Jared