Accessible Luxury Outerwear Brand SOIA & KYO Announces Move Away From Fur With New 100% Fur Free Collection

Best known for their refined versatile outerwear, SOIA & KYO's Fall/Winter 2021 collection boasts a new size range from XXS to 3X in their most coveted styles, marking their dedication to size inclusivity. Available on soiakyo.com and at select retail locations, the Fall collection launches on August 16, 2021, the Winter collection releases on September 16, 2021, followed by a limited capsule holiday collection dropping on November 1, 2021.

"With SOIA & KYO's ever-growing sustainable initiatives put in place, there is no time like the present to be part of an important era of change with impact, while committing to continue to inspire sustainable fashion innovation and to raise awareness throughout our industry and to our valued customers," shares Ilan Elfassy, Founder and Creative Chief Officer , SOIA & KYO.

With the inclusion of environmentally conscious materials into its product offering, SOIA & KYO has implemented recycled fabrics throughout their coveted lightweight, medium and heavy down categories and loungewear collections. The brand also introduces the extension of their apparel collection following the success of their debut line of loungewear, launched during the pandemic to address a demand for stylish, comfortable indoor pieces. The new apparel capsule includes sustainable knit cardigans, skirts and dresses released in the new seasons colour palette.

ABOUT SOIA & KYO

Founded in Montreal, Canada in 2004, SOIA & KYO, owned by APP Group inc, has quickly grown into a sought-after outerwear brand beloved around the globe. Founder and Creative Chief Officer Ilan Elfassy brings his thoughtful eye, playful artistry, and innovation to each collection. With a strong celebrity and influencer following, SOIA & KYO's designs have been seen on Meghan Markle, Julia Roberts, Elisabeth Moss, Nicole Kidman, Sandra Bullock, Reese Witherspoon, Taylor Swift and many more. Each SOIA & KYO piece is designed, to be a versatile, accessible luxury wardrobe essential for every type of woman.

