Accessible Solutions and CatMatt Provide Seniors with A New Way to Dine

COCOA, Fla., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accessible Solutions, Inc. (ASI) announced today that it is partnering with CatMatt, LLC to integrate the SeniorDine system within the industry-leading senior service software solution ServTracker.

ServTracker SeniorDine offers senior nutrition providers with a turnkey service delivery model that utilizes local restaurants to provide nutritious meals to seniors at a discounted rate. By using a combination of custom debit cards, congregate meal funding and/or community donations, senior service organizations can offer seniors the option to dine at their favorite participating restaurants, all tracked and managed by ServTracker.

"This ServTracker integration with SeniorDine aligns to our company philosophy of listening to our customers to help drive innovation and continued sector advancement in support of seniors," said Greg Prosser, President and CEO of Accessible Solutions, Inc. "SeniorDine offers a flexible and scalable service delivery model that can be used to answer some of the unique challenges within the sector in addition to bolstering service offerings for our customers and growing broader awareness through new community partnerships," Prosser added. "Our goal for this program is to offer our ServTracker customers with not only the operational tools needed to seamlessly manage a new program like SeniorDine, but also the assets needed to communicate the program to constituencies."

Benefits of ServTracker SeniorDine

Supports nutrition providers in building the technology infrastructure and capacity to expand dining services

Solution to efficiently manage all restaurant meal services and meal types: Congregate, Home Delivered or Grab-n-Go meals

Streamlines communications with clients

Simplifies data collection, reporting processes and restaurant invoicing

Saves time and reduces administrative labor related to duplicate data entry

Promotes successful contracting and implementation with restaurants with simplified technology

"We're honored and excited to be working with Accessible Solutions," said John Sansoucie, President of CatMatt, LLC. "Within the technology sector, developing integrations and partnerships like this one plays an integral role in success. When you can partner with an industry leader like Accessible Solutions and the ServTracker platform, that's a home run."

About Accessible Solutions, Inc. (ASI)

ASI are the developers of data management software solutions for senior service providers. For over 25 years, their flagship product ServTracker, has helped hundreds of service providers throughout North America. Their suite of cloud-based software applications and mobile apps provide a range of capabilities to automate operational processes making business management easier, more efficient, and less costly. ASI's vision is to be the market leader in providing software solutions that simplify the process of capturing, scheduling, delivering, and reporting of services for people serving people. Learn more at www.accessiblesolutions.com .

About CatMatt, LLC

Over the last 23 years, CatMatt has created custom software solutions satisfying a wide range of business needs. We understand how to craft the unique solutions that maintain your business logic in a rapidly changing environment. Our clients range from non-profit organizations who provide meals to the elderly and people in need, to auto auctions that process thousands of vehicles a month.

Learn more at www.catmatt.net .

