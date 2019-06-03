AccessIT Group Announces New VP of Sales

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AccessIT Group, an industry-leading cybersecurity firm, is pleased to welcome and announce the appointment of Robert Reilly as the new Vice President of Sales. Reporting to Joseph Luciano (CEO), Robert will be assuming responsibility for the AccessIT Group sales organization. As the VP of Sales, Robert will align the sales organization around the company's go-to-market strategy and growth opportunity.

"We are enthusiastic about Bob coming on board," said Joe Luciano, Chief Executive Officer of AccessIT Group. "His years of experience and his network in the cybersecurity market space will be another asset to add to AccessIT Group's very skilled team."

Robert brings more than 10 years of cybersecurity sales and leadership experience to AccessIT Group. Most recently he served as Director of Sales for ePlus and, prior to that, helped grow sales at both Akibia and IGX Global.

In Robert's former roles, he focused on helping the companies by understanding their organizational goals, strategies and objectives and executing on go to market strategies, talent acquisition and expansion into new markets, both domestic and international. Impressively, during his time at IGX, Robert helped grow revenue 30-50% year-over-year, which in turn led to the acquisition of IGX by ePlus in 2015.

Robert joins AccessIT Group today, June 3rd. Joseph Luciano, CEO and current VP of Sales, will begin to shift his focus solely to his responsibilities as CEO. AccessIT Group is looking forward to Robert's contribution to the growth an expansion of the company.

AccessIT Group specializes in delivering and supporting advanced cybersecurity solutions. The company offers best-of-breed technologies from the industry's leading security solution providers. AccessIT Group was named North America's first Four Star Elite partner by Check Point in 2014 following more than 10 years of platinum partnership. In addition to its strong Check Point expertise, AccessIT Group's other strategic partners include; F5, Gigamon, CyberArk, Symantec and Tenable. The company also offers a complete offering of professional services ranging from design and implementation to cybersecurity compliance and training.

SOURCE AccessIT Group

