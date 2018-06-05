AccessIT Group Expands Its Presence in the New England Marketplace

"The addition of Chris and Tim to our team in Boston allows us to better respond to the growing demand for AccessIT Group's services and security solutions," said Joe Luciano, CEO and VP of Sales at AccessIT Group. "We're excited to welcome them to the growing AccessIT Group family and know that their deep IT experience across multiple industry sectors will serve our clients well."

Chris Potter brings 5 years of IT sales experience to AccessIT Group. Prior to joining the company, he held a senior-level account manager position providing technology and data center solutions to financial, health care, education, retail, energy and manufacturing clients including virtualization, consolidation, security, storage and network infrastructure.

Tim Richardson brings 25 years of successful enterprise-level cyber security experience to AccessIT Group, previously holding senior-level management roles in account and IT management with financial, government and IT services organizations. As a trusted advisor, Tim has sold complex solutions that address cyber security risks in the cloud, enterprise, endpoint, and datacenter. In addition, his expertise in the compliance management space as a former PCI auditor with certifications from multiple industry groups and cyber-security manufacturers provides a unique technical perspective that his clients have found beneficial.

AccessIT Group specializes in delivering and supporting advanced cyber security solutions. The company offers best-of-breed technologies from the industry's leading security solution providers. AccessIT Group was named North America's first Four Star Elite partner by Check Point in 2014 following more than 10 years of platinum partnership. In addition to its strong Check Point expertise, AccessIT Group's other strategic partners include; F5, Gigamon, CyberArk, Symantec and Tenable. The company also offers a complete offering of professional services ranging from design and implementation to cyber security compliance and training.

