AccessIT Group Expands Sales Operations into Midwest Markets

News provided by

AccessIT Group

17 Jan, 2024, 14:20 ET

Strategic leadership addition to support the company's ongoing growth and market expansion

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AccessIT Group, a Pennsylvania-based cybersecurity solutions provider specializing in the design, implementation and operation of security programs and infrastructure for business clients, is excited to announce the establishment of a new sales office in Chicago. Following the successful opening of its sixth satellite office in Florida, the 23-year-old company continues its strategic growth with the addition of Martin Kondziolka, a seasoned professional in the cybersecurity industry, to drive expansion in the Midwest market.

Over the past two years, AccessIT Group has been building a strong foundation for success in the Chicago area through strategic hires. With key team members already in place, including the Director of Infrastructure and Cloud Security, Jeff Edstrom, and now the appointment of Martin Kondziolka as the Regional Sales Director, the company is well-positioned to serve clients from its new, westernmost location.

Martin Kondziolka, a proven sales performer with over two decades of experience in cybersecurity solutions selling, brings valuable industry knowledge from his roles at WhiteHat Security (now Synopsys), McAfee, and most recently Fortinet.

Robert Reilly, AccessIT Group's Vice President of Sales, expresses enthusiasm stating, "We are thrilled to expand our sales organization into the heart of Chicago. Martin's successful track record of supporting commercial and enterprise accounts and building strategic business relationships throughout the Chicago region makes him a great fit to take on this crucial role."

About AccessIT Group

AccessIT Group is a specialized cybersecurity solutions provider offering a full range of advanced security services that assist organizations with the design, implementation and operation of their security program and infrastructure. We focus on cloud, risk management, compliance and implementation services, working with organizations to address the evolving complexities of cyberthreats.

With seven locations in metropolitan areas along the East Coast and Midwest and over 20 years of experience and relationships with leading technology partners, we help you find the most appropriate technologies for implementation in your environment. Our cybersecurity experts operate as an extension to your team and help you identify the technologies and practices needed to protect your organization and your client data. Learn more at www.accessitgroup.com.

News Releases in Similar Topics

