AccessIT Group Joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage, Expanding Cloud Services Portfolio

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AccessIT Group, a provider of specialized cybersecurity solutions, is excited to announce it has joined Google Cloud Partner Advantage as a partner-level partner for the Sell Engagement Model. This milestone underscores the company's dedication to offering leading-edge cloud solutions.

By joining Google Cloud Partner Advantage, AccessIT Group can now seamlessly offer authorized cloud products from a variety of partners on Google Cloud Marketplace, empowering clients with access to secure, end-to-end cloud solutions. This collaboration enhances the company's ability to deliver robust, tailored cybersecurity services that address the evolving needs of businesses in today's digital landscape.

"We are excited about the opportunities this new relationship with Google Cloud brings to our customers," said Robert Reilly, Vice President of Sales at AccessIT Group. "By broadening our cloud services portfolio and joining Google Cloud Partner Advantage, we are better positioned to provide our clients with the most effective and innovative cloud security solutions available today."

AccessIT Group's collaboration with Google Cloud is a strategic addition to its growing cloud services portfolio. In addition to its relationship with Google Cloud, AccessIT Group is a registered seller on both AWS and Microsoft Marketplaces, allowing the company to offer a comprehensive multi-cloud approach. This flexibility enables AccessIT Group to support diverse cloud environments, ensuring clients receive complete support for their unique infrastructure needs.

About AccessIT Group

AccessIT Group is a specialized cybersecurity solutions provider offering a full range of advanced security services that assist organizations with the design, implementation and operation of their security program and infrastructure. We focus on cloud, risk management, compliance and implementation services, working with organizations to address the evolving complexities of cyberthreats.

With seven locations in metropolitan areas along the East Coast and Midwest and over 20 years of experience and relationships with leading technology partners, we help you find the most appropriate technologies for implementation in your environment. Our cybersecurity experts operate as an extension to your team and help you identify the technologies and practices needed to protect your organization and your client data. Learn more at www.accessitgroup.com.

