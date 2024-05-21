AccessLex Announces Winner of Second Annual Hannah R. Arterian Memorial Scholarship

WEST CHESTER, Pa., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AccessLex Institute® is pleased to announce the recipient of its second annual Hannah R. Arterian Memorial Scholarship: Shereen Mathews, first year law student at Texas Tech University School of Law.

Every first year law student who completes the entire eight-lesson MAX by AccessLex® Financial Foundations course and attends at least two MAX Events is eligible for this $50,000 award. The scholarship's namesake, Hannah R. Arterian, served as a member of the AccessLex Board of Directors from 2011 to 2020, including two terms as Board Chair, playing a critical role in the creation and expansion of the MAX program during her tenure.

"AccessLex Institute has been such a rewarding and beneficial resource to law students around the nation," said Shereen Mathews. "Their MAX program offers numerous video courses and worksheets to guide future lawyers on how to manage personal finances and student debt."

MAX by AccessLex is a free personal finance program offered to AccessLex member law schools – the nearly 200 American Bar Association-approved nonprofit and state-affiliated law schools – and their students. MAX provides informative lessons, live webinars and workshops, one-on-one financial coaching from Accredited Financial Counselors, along with nearly $400,000 in annual scholarship incentives.

"As a first-generation law student, it was comforting to know there were comprehensive, informative, and accessible resources readily available to help make responsible financial decisions in the future," said Shereen. "I am truly grateful to have learned how to navigate my student finances and ensure a financially secure future through the MAX program with AccessLex."

