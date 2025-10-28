AccessLex Institute Announces Inaugural Admission Innovation Project Partnership

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --AccessLex Institute®, the largest nonprofit organization in legal education, is pleased to announce the first law school partnership through its Admission Innovation Project. In collaboration with AccessLex, Southwestern Law School will study its innovative admission pathway that provides waitlisted applicants an opportunity to gain admission through a structured interview.

Launched in 2024, the Admission Innovation Project (AIP) supports and funds efforts by law schools to implement and assess novel approaches to selecting first-year students. AIP's central goal is to increase knowledge about the impacts of deemphasizing standardized tests (e.g., GRE, LSAT) in the context of law admission. Partnering law schools work closely with AccessLex researchers to design rigorous studies of the effects of novel admission approaches on the composition and performance of their classes.

Southwestern Law School has partnered with AccessLex to design and conduct a comprehensive assessment of its waitlist interview process. The assessment will focus on identifying useful predictors of law school performance among students admitted through the interview pathway. These insights will help the law school further enhance the interview process in evidence-based ways.

"We launched the Admission Innovation Project to support law schools that select students in ways that truly capture the important principles of holistic admission. Southwestern's admission interview process has already demonstrated success in opening pathways to talented future lawyers. We are excited to help them learn more about the impacts of the process," said Aaron N. Taylor, Senior Vice President and Executive Director of the AccessLex Center for Legal Education Excellence®.

"Our project is guided by the belief that law schools can and should reimagine how they assess law school readiness by defining merit more broadly, using measures that matter," wrote Southwestern Law School's Natalie Rodriguez, Vice Dean for Academics and Associate Professor of Law, and Anahid Gharakhanian, Vice Dean and Professor of Legal Analysis, Writing, and Skills, and Co-Director of the Externship Program. "This approach not only expands access to legal education and the profession but also benefits society as a whole. We're already seeing its impact through many inspiring, dedicated, and deserving individuals who have become part of the Southwestern community and the legal community as students and alumni."

Admission Innovation Project proposals are considered on a rolling basis. Projects span up to 24 months, with AccessLex providing funding and research expertise to law school partners.

Learn more about AccessLex Institute's Admission Innovation Project.

