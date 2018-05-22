AccessLex Institute Awards $100,000 in Scholarships through its MAX by AccessLex® Personal Finance Program

Designed exclusively for law students, MAX is a comprehensive personal finance curriculum that combines in-person workshops, online programming and one-on-one counseling with fully accredited financial counselors to drive the knowledge gain and behavior change that is essential for students to make sound financial decisions. The program is structured to complement the work that schools are already doing to educate students on loan repayment and debt management.

Students who participate in MAX are entered into drawings by completing online lessons and attending the program's webinars and workshops. The more students learn, the more credits they earn – and the better their chance of winning. "We understand the busy and stressful schedules of law students and recognize that for many of them, personal finance may not be a top priority right now," said Cynthia Cassity, Vice President for Education and Strategic Engagement at AccessLex. "MAX's built-in scholarship incentives are meant to help them maintain their motivation and momentum as they follow the program's learning path. Hopefully seeing two of their peers win $40,000 will do just that."

MAX was launched and made available free of charge to all ABA-approved law schools and their students in May 2017, and 120 schools registered for the 2017-2018 academic year. With 140 law schools registered for the fall, MAX will include programming for first- and second-year law students and scholarship awards of more than $200,000 for the 2018-2019 academic year.

"In its first year, nearly 4,000 1L students signed on to MAX, signaling they view personal finance as a critical component of their legal education," said AccessLex Institute President and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher P. Chapman. "We look forward to offering this groundbreaking resource to 2Ls this fall, to expanding to 3L students in 2019, and to awarding many more scholarships for years to come."

About AccessLex Institute

AccessLex Institute is a nonprofit organization committed to helping talented, purpose-driven students find their path from aspiring lawyer to fulfilled professional. In partnership with its nearly 200 Member law schools, improving access and positively influencing legal education have been at the heart of the Company's mission since 1983. AccessLex Institute has offices in West Chester, PA, and Washington, D.C., with a team of accredited financial education counselors based throughout the United States. Learn more at AccessLex.org.

