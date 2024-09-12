AccessLex Institute Introduces Newest Grant Program: Admission Innovation Project

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AccessLex Institute®, the largest nonprofit organization in legal education, is pleased to introduce the Admission Innovation Project. This new program supports and funds efforts by law schools to implement and assess novel approaches to selecting first-year students. Through the Admission Innovation Project (AIP), law schools will collaborate with AccessLex researchers to design rigorous studies on the impact of admission frameworks that deemphasize the role of standardized tests.

"The Admission Innovation Project is an unprecedented opportunity for law schools to engage in rigorous exploration of the determinants of law school success," said Aaron N. Taylor, Senior Vice President and Executive Director of the AccessLex Center for Legal Education Excellence®. "As we all seek more insight about the factors that best predict success, particularly in light of Students for Fair Admissions, AccessLex wants to encourage and support empirical inquiry that positively impacts the accessibility and value of legal education."

AIP proposals will be considered on a rolling basis. Applicants will submit a letter of inquiry (LOI), and AccessLex will partner with up to three applicants to develop the full scope of their proposals. Partnership and collaboration are the cornerstones of the AIP. AccessLex will provide comprehensive support throughout the life of the project, up to 24 months.

Since 2014, AccessLex Institute has awarded over $24.5 million across 362 grants. Through the Diversity Pathway Intervention Grant Program, the Bar Success Intervention Grant Program, and the Bar Success Research Grant Program, as well as the invitation-only Directed Grants Program, AccessLex Institute is firmly committed to supporting empirical research into issues of access, affordability, and value of legal education.

AccessLex Institute is a nonprofit organization committed to helping talented, purpose-driven students find their path from aspiring lawyer to fulfilled professional. In partnership with its nearly 200 member law schools, improving access and positively influencing legal education have been at the heart of the Company's mission since 1983.

