accesso® and The National WWII Museum Partner to Enhance Guest Experience, eCommerce and Ticketing Capabilities

ORLANDO, Fla., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National WWII Museum in New Orleans (the Museum) has entered into a three-year partnership agreement with accesso Technology Group plc (AIM:ACSO), the premier technology solutions provider for attractions and venues worldwide, to provide patrons of the renowned cultural site with a cutting-edge eCommerce platform and streamlined onsite experience.

For nearly 20 years, the Museum has invited visitors to explore the story of World War II – the greatest war in history – through immersive exhibits, multimedia experiences and an expansive collection of artifacts and first-person oral histories. Over the decades, the Museum's offerings have expanded to include online collections, virtual field trips, webinars, educational travel programs and the esteemed International Conference on World War II, offering patrons new ways to personally connect to history.

As the Museum's product portfolio continues to grow in range and sophistication, operators have recognized the importance of adopting technology that would flexibly address the ever-evolving needs of the Museum and its patrons, so they turned to accesso for a combined set of technology solutions to meet their needs. Planned for implementation in August 2019, the Museum will further empower patrons to take control of their pre-visit and onsite experiences while gaining actionable insights along each step of the patron journey.

Beyond offering guests a hassle-free ticketing experience at the gate, the accesso Siriusware software solution provides operators a robust assessment of guest metrics through its comprehensive reporting features. Additionally, the accesso Passport eCommerce ticketing suite enables operators to utilize innovative up-sell and cross-sell opportunities to further drive revenue, all on a single, intuitive platform.

"It's an honor to know that our technology will further empower The National WWII Museum to preserve the memory of such a defining moment in American history," said Paul Noland, accesso CEO. "By allowing our solutions – and the dedicated team that backs them – to do the heavy lifting in supporting ticketing, admissions and eCommerce functions, we're freeing up the Museum's team to focus on what they do best – developing and implementing brilliant, large-scale initiatives that help tell the story of World War II and communicate its importance for generations to come."

Established in 2000 as The National D-Day Museum, The National WWII Museum has been recognized as the No. 1 attraction in New Orleans and ranks among the top museums in the world, according to TripAdvisor's 2018 Travelers' Choice Awards. Located in New Orleans' Central Business District, the six-acre campus has grown into a world-class institution, with plans to open an on-campus hotel and conference center later this year.

About accesso Technology Group, plc

At accesso, we believe technology has the power to redefine the guest experience. Our patented and award-winning solutions drive increased revenue for attractions operators while improving the guest experience. Currently serving over 1,000 clients in 30 countries around the globe, accesso's solutions help our clients streamline operations, generate increased revenues, improve guest satisfaction and harness the power of data to educate business and marketing decisions.

accesso invests heavily in research and development because our industries demand it, our clients benefit from it and it makes a positive impact on the guest experience.

Our commitment to improving the guest experience and helping our clients increase revenue is the core of our business. Our technology solutions allow venues to increase the volume and range of on- and off-site spending and to drive increased transaction-based revenue through cutting-edge ticketing, point-of-sale, virtual queuing, distribution and experience management software.

Many of our team members come from backgrounds working within the attractions and cultural industry. In this way, we are experienced operators who run a technology company serving attractions operators, versus a technology company that happens to serve the market. Our staff understands the day-to-day operations of managing complex venues and the challenges this creates, and together we strive to provide our clients and their guests with technology that empowers them to do more and enjoy more. From our agile development team to our dedicated client service specialists, every team member knows that their passion, integrity, commitment, teamwork and innovation are what drive our success.

accesso is a public company, listed on AIM: a market operated by the London Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.accesso.com. Follow accesso on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About The National WWII Museum

The National WWII Museum tells the story of the American experience in the war that changed the world—why it was fought, how it was won, and what it means today—so that future generations will know the price of freedom and be inspired by what they learn. Dedicated in 2000 as The National D-Day Museum and now designated by Congress as America's National WWII Museum, it celebrates the American spirit, the teamwork, optimism, courage and sacrifices of the men and women who fought on the battlefront and served on the Home Front. The 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Awards ranks the Museum No. 3 in the nation and No. 8 in the world. For more information, call 877-813-3329 or 504-528-1944 or visit nationalww2museum.org.

