accesso® Announces Leadership Change; Steve Brown Returns as CEO

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- accesso Technology Group plc (AIM:ACSO), a leading solutions provider for attractions and venues worldwide, announced today a renewed focus on its strategic objective of delivering revenue and experience-enhancing solutions through the company's array of proprietary, market-leading technology. To support this effort, Steve Brown has returned to accesso as Chief Executive Officer, replacing Paul Noland.

"We are thrilled that Steve has decided to return to the leadership role as the CEO. His understanding of the company's core business along with his vision and passion for Accesso are unparalleled. We look forward to working with him as we re-energize the group, our clients and the marketplace and move forward with our on long-term growth plan," said Bill Russell, Executive Chairman of accesso.

Steve Brown founded the company's namesake accesso business in 2008, which became part of what is now accesso Technology Group PLC when it was acquired from Brown in 2012. During a period of rapid expansion between 2013 and 2017, the company acquired Siriusware, ShoWare, Ingresso and TE2. Brown served as President and CEO from 2016 until 2018 when he departed the company. He steps back into the CEO role to reinvigorate the company's strategic plan to fully leverage the range of assets within its portfolio and deliver value-enhancing solutions to the marketplace.

"Accesso has an incredible team of talented professionals, a vast array of innovative technology and a global reach that is unmatched by any other company in our industry. I look forward to reacquainting myself with our clients and the Accesso team as we regain the momentum of this truly unique company," said Brown, Chief Executive Officer of accesso.

Brown's five-point strategic plan includes:

Refocusing the some 500+ employees located in 11 different countries on developing and delivering best -in-class revenue and experience enhancing solutions.

Re-energizing the company's unrivaled client-centric approach to service and solution delivery.

Working diligently to implement operational efficiencies across the company's business segments.

Re-evaluating the company's core ticketing and point-of-sale (POS) solutions to identify a go-forward strategic plan that reduces overlap, streamlines operations and improves global sales reach.

Integrating key components of the ticketing, POS, queuing and experience related technologies to address specific, market-driven opportunities and realizing the synergistic value intended from the company's range of acquisitions.

About accesso Technology Group plc

At accesso, we believe technology has the power to redefine the guest experience. Our patented and award-winning solutions drive increased revenue for attractions operators while improving the guest experience. Currently serving over 1,000 venues in 30 countries around the globe, accesso's solutions help our clients streamline operations, generate increased revenues, improve guest satisfaction and harness the power of data to educate business and marketing decisions.

accesso invests heavily in research and development because our industries demand it, our clients benefit from it and it makes a positive impact on the guest experience.

Our commitment to improving the guest experience and helping our clients increase revenue is the core of our business. Our technology solutions allow venues to increase the volume and range of on- and off-site spending and to drive increased transaction-based revenue through cutting-edge ticketing, point-of-sale, virtual queuing, distribution and experience management software.

Many of our team members come from backgrounds working within the attractions and cultural industry. In this way, we are experienced operators who run a technology company serving attractions operators, versus a technology company that happens to serve the market. Our staff understands the day-to-day operations of managing complex venues and the challenges this creates, and together we strive to provide our clients and their guests with technology that empowers them to do more and enjoy more. From our agile development team to our dedicated client service specialists, every team member knows that their passion, integrity, commitment, teamwork and innovation are what drive our success.

accesso is a public company, listed on AIM: a market operated by the London Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.accesso.com. Follow accesso on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



SOURCE accesso Technology Group plc

