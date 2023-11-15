accesso® Debuts Qview(SM) Line Management Solution, Wins IAAPA Brass Ring Award for "Best New Product"

News provided by

accesso Technology Group

15 Nov, 2023, 03:00 ET

Leisure & Entertainment's Leading Queuing Solutions Provider Sees Award-Winning Reception of New Machine Learning-Driven Wait Time Monitoring System

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- accesso Technology Group, the premier technology solutions provider for attractions and venues worldwide, today announced the launch of Qview – an advanced, patent-pending line-counting system prepared to modernize wait time estimation for theme parks and attractions. This week, Qview was recognized as a "Best New Product" for the attractions industry by IAAPA – the largest international trade association for amusement facilities worldwide – as part of its 2023 Brass Ring Awards program at IAAPA Expo 2023 in Orlando, FL.

The state-of-the-art, back-office Qview solution provides highly accurate real-time queue data, eliminating the need for manual counts and empowering an accurate, informed view of attraction wait times – at any given point throughout the day. Qview leverages real-time queue images and Machine Learning technology to "count" guests in line. Combining this with exit sensors, Qview can understand the current length and progress of the queue to provide accurate wait times to guests – effectively eliminating risk of inaccurate or inconsistent wait time data and removing the need for staff to physically count or update wait times. Qview can also be fully integrated with the patented accesso LoQueue® virtual queuing suite, allowing for inclusion of guests in virtual queues in overall counts and wait times.  

"In an era where precision and efficiency are paramount, Qview is a game-changer. The system solves for a longstanding, notorious challenge to the guest experience and it serves as a seamless addition to our virtual queuing suite," commented accesso CEO Steve Brown. "As we celebrate this achievement, we remain focused on empowering theme park and attractions operators worldwide with innovative tools that not only streamline operations but also elevate guest satisfaction."

Highly accurate, low-maintenance and cost-effective, the all-new Qview automated line monitoring platform builds on the decades of experience and industry expertise delivered by accesso. For more than 20 years, accesso's virtual queuing technology has served as the gold standard in queue management for theme parks and attractions internationally. accesso virtual queuing technology generates a substantial new revenue stream through innovative service levels while removing guests from physical lines, allowing operators to unlock secondary spending throughout their venues and enhance the overall guest experience. To learn more, visit www.accesso.com/solutions/virtual-queuing.

About accesso® Technology Group plc

accesso is the leading global provider of patented and award-winning technology solutions that redefine the guest experience, drive increased revenue, streamline operations, and support data-driven business decisions for leisure and entertainment operators. Currently serving over 1,000 venues worldwide, accesso invests heavily in research and development to provide clients with technology that empowers them to deliver unforgettable guest experiences. Staffed by a team of attractions and cultural industry veterans, accesso partners with venues to increase their range of on- and off-site guest engagement to drive increased revenue through intuitive ticketing, point-of-sale, virtual queuing, distribution, and experience management technology. Learn more at accesso.com or follow accesso on X (Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE accesso Technology Group

Also from this source

accesso® to Unveil Enhanced accesso Passport® eCommerce Solution at IAAPA Expo Orlando 2023

accesso® to Unveil Enhanced accesso Passport® eCommerce Solution at IAAPA Expo Orlando 2023

accesso Technology Group, the premier technology solutions provider to the global leisure & entertainment industry, today announced the release of...
accesso® to Unveil Latest Innovations at IAAPA Expo Orlando 2023

accesso® to Unveil Latest Innovations at IAAPA Expo Orlando 2023

accesso Technology Group (AIM: ACSO), the premier technology solutions provider for attractions and venues worldwide, will return to IAAPA Expo...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Amusement Parks and Tourist Attractions

Image1

Travel

Image1

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.