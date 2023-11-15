accesso® Debuts Qview(SM) Line Management Solution, Wins IAAPA Brass Ring Award for "Best New Product"

Leisure & Entertainment's Leading Queuing Solutions Provider Sees Award-Winning Reception of New Machine Learning-Driven Wait Time Monitoring System

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- accesso Technology Group, the premier technology solutions provider for attractions and venues worldwide, today announced the launch of Qview – an advanced, patent-pending line-counting system prepared to modernize wait time estimation for theme parks and attractions. This week, Qview was recognized as a "Best New Product" for the attractions industry by IAAPA – the largest international trade association for amusement facilities worldwide – as part of its 2023 Brass Ring Awards program at IAAPA Expo 2023 in Orlando, FL.

The state-of-the-art, back-office Qview solution provides highly accurate real-time queue data, eliminating the need for manual counts and empowering an accurate, informed view of attraction wait times – at any given point throughout the day. Qview leverages real-time queue images and Machine Learning technology to "count" guests in line. Combining this with exit sensors, Qview can understand the current length and progress of the queue to provide accurate wait times to guests – effectively eliminating risk of inaccurate or inconsistent wait time data and removing the need for staff to physically count or update wait times. Qview can also be fully integrated with the patented accesso LoQueue® virtual queuing suite, allowing for inclusion of guests in virtual queues in overall counts and wait times.

"In an era where precision and efficiency are paramount, Qview is a game-changer. The system solves for a longstanding, notorious challenge to the guest experience and it serves as a seamless addition to our virtual queuing suite," commented accesso CEO Steve Brown. "As we celebrate this achievement, we remain focused on empowering theme park and attractions operators worldwide with innovative tools that not only streamline operations but also elevate guest satisfaction."

Highly accurate, low-maintenance and cost-effective, the all-new Qview automated line monitoring platform builds on the decades of experience and industry expertise delivered by accesso. For more than 20 years, accesso's virtual queuing technology has served as the gold standard in queue management for theme parks and attractions internationally. accesso virtual queuing technology generates a substantial new revenue stream through innovative service levels while removing guests from physical lines, allowing operators to unlock secondary spending throughout their venues and enhance the overall guest experience. To learn more, visit www.accesso.com/solutions/virtual-queuing.

About accesso® Technology Group plc

accesso is the leading global provider of patented and award-winning technology solutions that redefine the guest experience, drive increased revenue, streamline operations, and support data-driven business decisions for leisure and entertainment operators. Currently serving over 1,000 venues worldwide, accesso invests heavily in research and development to provide clients with technology that empowers them to deliver unforgettable guest experiences. Staffed by a team of attractions and cultural industry veterans, accesso partners with venues to increase their range of on- and off-site guest engagement to drive increased revenue through intuitive ticketing, point-of-sale, virtual queuing, distribution, and experience management technology. Learn more at accesso.com or follow accesso on X (Twitter) , LinkedIn and Facebook .

SOURCE accesso Technology Group