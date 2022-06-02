accesso® Expands eCommerce Ticketing Features with New PayPal Integration

Partnership with Leading International Payment Provider Delivers

Variety of New Payment Options for Operators and Guests

ORLANDO, Fla., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- accesso Technology Group plc (AIM: ACSO), the premier technology solutions provider for attractions and venues worldwide, has established a new integration with PayPal to offer additional online payment flexibility for clients of its award-winning accesso Passport® eCommerce ticketing solution.

accesso first integrated PayPal into the checkout process for accesso Passport online ticketing system users worldwide in 2014. Now, through an expanded collaboration, accesso Passport client venues can offer PayPal's popular "Pay Later" options to guests: "Pay in 41," which allows eligible guests to pay for a purchase in four, interest-free payments over six weeks; and, "PayPal Credit2" – a digital credit line that offers six months of special financing on purchases of $99+. The integration is currently live, available to accesso Passport clients at no additional cost.

The fully hosted accesso Passport eCommerce ticketing suite powers online ticketing for leisure & entertainment operators around the globe, facilitating an exceptional eCommerce experience for guests on any device while boosting revenue through delivery of strategic up-sell and cross-sell prompts. The mobile-first solution also empowers guests to plan their day with ease, allowing them to purchase anything they may need for their visit – from tickets and parking passes to dining packages and stroller rentals – with a few easy clicks.

"At Accesso, we are always seeking new ways to increase conversions, maximize cart values and enhance the guest experience for our clients," said accesso Director, Global Payments Michael Wiggins. "Through this new integration with PayPal, our partners are able to remove the barrier of an all-in, up-front cost for guests, broadening access to higher value offerings."

accesso Technology Group plc

At accesso, we believe technology has the power to redefine the guest experience. Our patented and award-winning solutions drive increased revenue for attractions operators while improving the guest experience. Currently serving over 1,000 venues in 29 countries around the globe, accesso's solutions help our clients streamline operations, generate increased revenues, improve guest satisfaction, and harness the power of data to educate business and marketing decisions.

accesso invests heavily in research and development because our industries demand it, our clients benefit from it and it makes a positive impact on the guest experience.

Our commitment to improving the guest experience and helping our clients increase revenue is the core of our business. Our technology solutions allow venues to increase the volume and range of on- and off-site spending, and to drive increased transaction-based revenue through cutting-edge ticketing, point-of-sale, virtual queuing, distribution and experience management software.

Many of our team members come from backgrounds working within the attractions and cultural industry. In this way, we are experienced operators who run a technology company serving attractions operators, versus a technology company that happens to serve the market. Our staff understands the day-to-day operations of managing complex venues and the challenges this creates, and together we strive to provide our clients and their guests with technology that empowers them to do more and enjoy more. From our agile development team to our dedicated client service specialists, every team member knows that their passion, integrity, commitment, teamwork and innovation are what drive our success.

accesso is a public company, listed on AIM: a market operated by the London Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.accesso.com. Follow accesso on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

