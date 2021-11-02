accesso® Expands Partnership with Illuminarium Experiences

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- accesso Technology Group plc (AIM: ACSO), the premier technology solutions provider for attractions and venues worldwide, has signed a three-year agreement with Illuminarium Experiences to provide its accesso Passport® eCommerce ticketing suite and Ingresso ticketing distribution technology to support the operator's forthcoming Las Vegas location at AREA15, which is set to open in early 2022. This agreement marks an expansion of the partnership between accesso and Illuminarium Experiences, as the technology solutions provider has supported operations at Illuminarium Atlanta since July 2021.

Illuminarium Experiences is a breakthrough global experiential entertainment company created by worldwide leaders in cinematic and interactive content, architectural and theatrical design, and venue operations. Combining techniques used in traditional motion picture production and virtual reality, Illuminarium Experiences invites visitors to experience real-world, filmed content and authentic, re-created worlds in an immersive environment, without the need for wearable hardware. Earlier this year, the company opened its first-ever Illuminarium venue in Atlanta, Georgia. Following its opening in Las Vegas, Illuminarium Experiences will open unique venues in Miami and Chicago, with plans for 40 or more additional venues in major cities across the globe within the next five years.

The fully hosted accesso Passport eCommerce ticketing suite helps operators to provide their guests with an intuitive and enjoyable eCommerce experience on any device, while driving revenue with up-sell and cross-sell prompts that help ensure guests can plan for their ideal visit. accesso's ticketing distribution platform, Ingresso, connects operators like Illuminarium Experiences to a global network of third-party distributors to drive increased ticket sales – with potential reach of more than 1 billion new customers – while eliminating long voucher exchange lines at a venue's entrance by providing guests with real-time live ticket inventory.

"We are proud to continue our partnership with Accesso and deliver a seamless, convenient and personalized experience for guests of our forthcoming location in Las Vegas," said Alan Greenberg, CEO of Illuminarium Experiences. "At Illuminarium Experiences, we are transporting visitors to the world's most amazing places, people and experiences through highly engaging, immersive digital spectacles. Through our partnership with Accesso, each of our guests can enjoy every minute of that experience, from beginning to end."

"We're honored to serve as an essential part of the unmatched offering Illuminarium Experiences provides its guests," said Steve Brown, accesso CEO. "As Illuminarium Experiences grows, so does our partnership, and we are truly excited for the opportunity to continue supporting this amazing team with our award-winning solutions."

About accesso Technology Group, plc

At accesso, we believe technology has the power to redefine the guest experience. Our patented and award-winning solutions drive increased revenue for attractions operators while improving the guest experience. Currently serving over 1,000 venues in 30 countries around the globe, accesso's solutions help our clients streamline operations, generate increased revenues, improve guest satisfaction, and harness the power of data to educate business and marketing decisions.

accesso invests heavily in research and development because our industries demand it, our clients benefit from it and it makes a positive impact on the guest experience.

Our commitment to improving the guest experience and helping our clients increase revenue is the core of our business. Our technology solutions allow venues to increase the volume and range of on- and off-site spending, and to drive increased transaction-based revenue through cutting-edge ticketing, point-of-sale, virtual queuing, distribution and experience management software.

Many of our team members come from backgrounds working within the attractions and cultural industry. In this way, we are experienced operators who run a technology company serving attractions operators, versus a technology company that happens to serve the market. Our staff understands the day-to-day operations of managing complex venues and the challenges this creates, and together we strive to provide our clients and their guests with technology that empowers them to do more and enjoy more. From our agile development team to our dedicated client service specialists, every team member knows that their passion, integrity, commitment, teamwork and innovation are what drive our success.

accesso is a public company, listed on AIM: a market operated by the London Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.accesso.com. Follow accesso on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Illuminarium Experiences

Illuminarium Experiences is a breakthrough, global experiential entertainment company created by worldwide leaders in cinematic and interactive content, architectural and theatrical design, and venue operations. Illuminarium Experiences are immersive entertainment spectacles presented in custom-designed venues called "Illuminariums." What museums are to art, cinemas to movies and concert halls to music, Illuminariums are to experiential entertainment. Illuminariums are reprogrammable immersive theaters that surround visitors in a sensory space of sight, sound and scale unlike any other, providing access to the most amazing, but typically out-of-reach, places, people and experiences to make our planet a more inspired, more empathetic and more connected place. Created by Alan Greenberg, RadicalMedia and Rockwell Group, Illuminarium Experiences brings together best-in-class partners in content creation, theatrical design, interactive technologies and venue operations. Learn more at Illuminarium.com.

SOURCE accesso Technology Group plc