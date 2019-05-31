accesso® Names New Chief Operating Officer

ORLANDO, Fla., May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- accesso (AIM: ACSO), the premier technology solutions provider for attractions and venues worldwide, today announced that they have appointed a Chief Operating Officer, with over 20 years of experience in the travel, technology and financial services sector. In this newly created role, John Guilfoy will be responsible for leading the day-to-day operations of the company and continuing to drive growth, innovation and customer success in accesso's expanding portfolio of solutions and clients. John will report to accesso CEO, Paul Noland, and will work to advance the organization's strategic priorities, as well as align the product, customer operations and support teams across the business.

Guilfoy brings more than 23 years of experience in the travel, technology and financial services sectors leading a diverse set of teams across sales, marketing, product, operations and partnerships. From 2011 until he joined accesso, Guilfoy served in various senior executive roles at TravelClick, a high-growth eCommerce Software-as-a-Solution (SaaS) provider to hotels. Responsible for key growth initiatives, Guilfoy became the General Manager of EZYield, a global SaaS firm acquired by TravelClick, and successfully grew the company while leading it through a complex merger integration. Guilfoy also created a Strategic Partnerships team, which delivered compelling product innovations and commercial arrangements with eCommerce partners including Expedia and Booking.com. Additionally, he led transformational efforts to support TravelClick's growth and scale by creating and executing go-to-market strategies across the Enterprise Sales, Inside Sales, Account Management and Operations teams.

Prior to his eight years at TravelClick, Guilfoy was with American Express for over a decade in a variety of general management roles including running a $100M global portfolio of corporate travel clients, as well as leading partnership and product innovation by launching the first-ever corporate co-brand card with American Airlines. Guilfoy also spent several years with Alvarez and Marsal, a corporate finance and restructuring firm where he was responsible for advising on strategic alternatives, capital restructurings and M&A for both public and private companies.

"We believe that John's experience in operations and his strength in managing a wide range of teams make him the right choice to help us drive both business and customer success," said accesso CEO, Paul Noland. "I look forward to working closely with him as we continue to execute future plans."

"I'm thrilled to join the Accesso team and be able to utilize my experience from the travel and technology sectors to help them continue to grow globally," said Guilfoy. "Accesso has an incredible reputation in the industry and the opportunity to continue the upward momentum of cutting-edge innovation is very exciting."

Guilfoy earned his MBA from Columbia Business School and London Business School with a Concentration in Management and Finance. He also earned a BA in Economics from Columbia University in New York City, New York.

About accesso Technology Group, plc

At accesso, we believe technology has the power to redefine the guest experience. Our patented and award-winning solutions drive increased revenue for attractions operators while improving the guest experience. Currently serving over 1,000 clients in 30 countries around the globe, accesso's solutions help our clients streamline operations, generate increased revenues, improve guest satisfaction and harness the power of data to educate business and marketing decisions.

accesso invests heavily in research and development because our industries demand it, our clients benefit from it and it makes a positive impact on the guest experience.

Our commitment to improving the guest experience and helping our clients increase revenue is the core of our business. Our technology solutions allow venues to increase the volume and range of on- and off-site spending and to drive increased transaction-based revenue through cutting-edge ticketing, point-of-sale, virtual queuing, distribution and experience management software.

Many of our team members come from backgrounds working within the attractions and cultural industry. In this way, we are experienced operators who run a technology company serving attractions operators, versus a technology company that happens to serve the market. Our staff understands the day-to-day operations of managing complex venues and the challenges this creates, and together we strive to provide our clients and their guests with technology that empowers them to do more and enjoy more. From our agile development team to our dedicated client service specialists, every team member knows that their passion, integrity, commitment, teamwork and innovation are what drive our success.

accesso is a public company, listed on AIM: a market operated by the London Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.accesso.com. Follow accesso on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

