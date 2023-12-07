accesso® Partners with California Mountain Resorts Company to Revolutionize the Skiing Experience with Integrated Resort App Network

accesso Technology Group

07 Dec, 2023, 09:10 ET

Ski Tech Leader to Power Five Unique Mobile Apps, Unifying the Experience Across Network Resorts

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- accesso Technology Group (AIM: ACSO), the premier technology solutions provider for attractions and venues worldwide, today announced a groundbreaking partnership with California Mountain Resorts Company (CMRC). This collaboration introduces an unparalleled skiing experience through the development and integration of five distinct mobile apps: the all-new Cali Pass, plus local mountain apps for four unique resort locations in California, USA: Bear Valley, Dodge Ridge, China Peak, and Mountain High. Through innovative marketing strategies and 3D GIS platforms, this partnership and app network offering is set to revolutionize the way users explore, engage, and enjoy skiing – both across California and around the world.

"We're thrilled to be working with California Mountain Resorts Company to introduce new industry-leading applications that deliver exceptional, personalized experiences to its guests," said Ben Mathews, accesso SVP of Enterprise Solutions. "This partnership marks a significant milestone for our team as we continue to revolutionize the guest experience for our ski partners and create unforgettable moments on the slopes."

Through this partnership, accesso's guest experience management technology will power localized apps for four of CMRC's unique mountain resorts and the all-new Cali Pass – which unites the user experience across the four resorts, as well as nineteen global "Powder Alliance" destinations within the global CMRC portfolio. The Cali Pass offers unlimited access to the four local mountains, as well as three-time-per-year access to the 19 global resorts.

Providing real-time updates on lift statuses, weather, and webcams, the Cali Pass facilitates informed decision-making for skiers as they plan out their day. Users can effortlessly manage their Cali Passes, track skiing statistics, and visualize mountains in 3D. The use of accesso's guest experience management technology also allows the app to foster social connections, allowing users to find friends, join private groups, and navigate base areas and villages for food, beverage locations, and event details with walking directions.

The four local mountain apps will serve as versatile tools packed with insider information, tips, resort functionalities, and special benefits including local passes and entitlements. These hyper-local apps enrich the overall skiing experience by providing exclusive local passes, entitlements, and access to special benefits and convenience. Users also gain exclusive discounts, maximizing their visits by discovering the best tracks and identifying the least busy days for an efficient and enjoyable skiing adventure.

Features of the integrated, multi-app network offering include:

  • 3D GIS maps for easy and intuitive mountain navigation;
  • Ski stat tracking to monitor and celebrate personal achievements;
  • Live updates on lift, trail, and activity statuses for optimal skiing experiences;
  • Real-time weather updates and snow forecasts;
  • Essential messaging, including dump alerts and mountain safety updates;
  • A custom guest experience that adjusts based on user preferences;
  • Webcams for live viewing of weather conditions and coverage in various areas;
  • In-app management of passes and entitlements; and,
  • Options to purchase tickets, rentals, and lessons directly within the app.

"Our partnership with Accesso aligns with our commitment to delivering exceptional guest satisfaction and ensuring our mountains remain go-to destinations across the globe," said John McColly, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for the California Mountain Resort Company. "These five apps are filled with tools, tips, and insider tricks to make each guest's visit even more special. Whether they're partial to a single resort or exploring all our areas, guests can capture every exciting moment on the mountain and create memories that will last a lifetime."

To learn more, please visit: accesso.com.

About accesso Technology Group plc

accesso is the leading global provider of patented and award-winning technology solutions that redefine the guest experience, drive increased revenue, streamline operations and support data-driven business decisions for leisure & entertainment operators. Currently serving over 1,000 venues in 29 countries, accesso invests heavily in research and development to provide venues with technology that empowers them to deliver unforgettable guest experiences. Staffed by a team of attractions and cultural industry veterans, accesso partners with venues to increase their range of on- and off-site guest engagement to drive increased revenue through intuitive ticketing, point-of-sale, virtual queuing, distribution and experience management technology. Learn more at accesso.com or follow accesso on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About California Mountain Resorts Company

The California Mountain Resort Company champions the California mountain lifestyle with four (4) cornerstone resorts: Bear Valley, Dodge Ridge, China Peak, and Mountain High. Their areas span Los Angeles to Sacramento and offer guests unparalleled access to the Western Sierras with the new Cali Pass.

SOURCE accesso Technology Group

