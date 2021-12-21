accesso® partners with OWA Parks & Resort to Streamline Ticketing and Enhance Guest Experience

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- accesso Technology Group plc (AIM: ACSO), the premier technology solutions provider for attractions and venues worldwide, has signed a three-year agreement with Alabama-based OWA Parks & Resort to provide its accesso Passport® eCommerce ticketing suite and accesso SiriuswareSM point-of-sale ticketing system, empowering the operator to enhance its current ticketing operations and prepare for the opening of its new, state-of-the-art indoor water park in 2022.

The award-winning and fully hosted accesso Passport eCommerce ticketing suite equips operators to deliver an exceptional eCommerce experience for guests on any device. The solution is designed to minimize cart abandonment while maximizing conversions through revenue-driving up-sell and cross-sell prompts, allowing operators to effectively anticipate guests' needs while boosting their own bottom line. The accesso Siriusware point-of-sale solution empowers operators to bring on-site ticketing together with membership, retail, food & beverage, rental support and more into a single system, delivering unified data to drive holistic business management while lowering cost of ownership.

"Our team is excited to join forces with Accesso to offer new and enhanced ticketing options for our valued guests," said Kristin Hellmich, Director of Marketing & Public Relations at OWA Parks & Resort. "Leveraging innovative technology is key to building brand loyalty, and partnerships like this help us maintain our reputation as the region's leading entertainment attraction."

OWA Parks & Resort is a 520-acre, family-fun destination on North America's Gulf Coast located in Foley, Alabama. OWA Parks & Resort was created to deliver a family-friendly retail, dining and entertainment experience for residents and visitors alike. Named Attraction of the Year in 2018 by the Alabama Tourism Department, OWA Parks & Resort's gated amusement park features more than 22 thrilling attractions, including vibrant roller coasters and competitive games. Through its pedestrian-only Southern streetscapes, Downtown OWA, guests can enjoy an array of unique stores and restaurants, as well as live performances nightly. The name OWA, pronounced like "oh-wah," means "big water" in the language of Muscogee (Creek), a local Native American tribe who owns and operates the resort. A tribute to this name, OWA Parks & Resort's new indoor waterpark – set to open its doors in 2022 – will soon invite guests to soak in the beach experience year-round.

"We are pleased to have partnered with OWA Parks & Resort and look forward to playing an integral role in the memorable experience the destination provides its guests," said Steve Brown, accesso CEO. "A unique operator like OWA Parks & Resort, with such multifaceted offerings, requires technology designed to heighten visitor engagement and simplify operations, and we're honored to support that through our award-winning solutions."

About accesso Technology Group, plc

At accesso, we believe technology has the power to redefine the guest experience. Our patented and award-winning solutions drive increased revenue for attractions operators while improving the guest experience. Currently serving over 1,000 venues in 30 countries around the globe, accesso's solutions help our clients streamline operations, generate increased revenues, improve guest satisfaction and harness the power of data to educate business and marketing decisions.

accesso invests heavily in research and development because our industries demand it, our clients benefit from it and it makes a positive impact on the guest experience.

Our commitment to improving the guest experience and helping our clients increase revenue is the core of our business. Our technology solutions allow venues to increase the volume and range of on- and off-site spending, and to drive increased transaction-based revenue through cutting-edge ticketing, point-of-sale, virtual queuing, distribution and experience management software.

Many of our team members come from backgrounds working within the attractions and cultural industry. In this way, we are experienced operators who run a technology company serving attractions operators, versus a technology company that happens to serve the market. Our staff understands the day-to-day operations of managing complex venues and the challenges this creates, and together we strive to provide our clients and their guests with technology that empowers them to do more and enjoy more. From our agile development team to our dedicated client service specialists, every team member knows that their passion, integrity, commitment, teamwork and innovation are what drive our success.

accesso is a public company, listed on AIM: a market operated by the London Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.accesso.com. Follow accesso on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About OWA Parks & Resort

OWA [oh-wah] has become known as a world-class entertainment destination owned and operated by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians. The name OWA, which translates to "big water" in the Muscogee Creek language, was inspired by the 14-acre lake at the center of this unique development. OWA has the feel of a small Southern town that evolved through time with distinct districts, such as Downtown OWA and The Park at OWA, its amusement park. Check VisitOWA.com for full details and the latest events.

SOURCE accesso Technology Group plc