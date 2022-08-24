accesso® Partners with Parques Reunidos to Serve as Enterprise Provider of Queue Management Services

Leading Global Venue Operator to Enhance Guest Experience with Virtual Queuing Technology

TWYFORD, UK., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- accesso Technology Group plc (AIM: ACSO), the premier technology solutions provider for attractions and venues worldwide, has signed a five-year agreement with Parques Reunidos – one of the leading global operators of leisure parks – to serve as the operator's enterprise provider of queue management services. Having partnered with accesso since 2012, Parques Reunidos will further extend its use of the award-winning accesso LoQueue® virtual queuing platform across two additional North American venues and four European theme parks this year, with more planned for the future.

With more than 50 years of successful history in the leisure and attractions industry, Parques Reunidos operates a well-diversified portfolio of more than 50 theme parks, zoos, water parks and other attractions, spread over various countries across Europe, North America and Australia. Parques Reunidos seeks to provide unforgettable moments of fun and entertainment for guests, offering unique, rich, innovative, creative and safe experiences for thrill-seekers of all ages.

"Providing exceptional experiences for our guests is at the heart of our vision as a company, and Accesso carries both the technical and operational expertise we need to execute on that vision worldwide," said Hans Aksel Pedersen, Parques Reunidos COO. "In expanding our proven partnership with Accesso, we are pleased to extend our use of virtual queuing and further provide our guests this innovative option for enjoying even more of what our venues have to offer."

Each year, accesso's virtual queuing technology allows millions of guests around the world to step out of physical queues at their favorite theme parks and attractions. Unlike more traditional ride reservation systems, the solution dynamically adjusts to every-changing variables such as guest flow and operational changes, allowing venue operators to employ real-time capacity optimization and real-time communication with guests. The accesso LoQueue solution is available to guests via the smartphone powered QsmartSM virtual queuing platform and the accesso PrismSM "smart park" wearable device.

"We are very proud of our longstanding partnership with Parques Reunidos and appreciate the opportunity to expand our virtual queuing solutions across its international portfolio of renowned properties," said Steve Brown, accesso CEO. "With guest expectations for value and convenience at an all-time high, we are honored to serve as an extension of the Parques Reunidos team as they continue to deliver top-tier experiences for their valued guests."

About accesso Technology Group plc

At accesso, we believe technology has the power to redefine the guest experience. Our patented and award-winning solutions drive increased revenue for attractions operators while improving the guest experience. Currently serving over 1,000 venues in 29 countries around the globe, accesso's solutions help our clients streamline operations, generate increased revenues, improve guest satisfaction, and harness the power of data to educate business and marketing decisions.

accesso invests heavily in research and development because our industries demand it, our clients benefit from it and it makes a positive impact on the guest experience.

Our commitment to improving the guest experience and helping our clients increase revenue is the core of our business. Our technology solutions allow venues to increase the volume and range of on- and off-site spending, and to drive increased transaction-based revenue through cutting-edge ticketing, point-of-sale, virtual queuing, distribution, and experience management software.

Many of our team members come from backgrounds working within the attractions and cultural industry. In this way, we are experienced operators who run a technology company serving attractions operators, versus a technology company that happens to serve the market. Our staff understands the day-to-day operations of managing complex venues and the challenges this creates, and together we strive to provide our clients and their guests with technology that empowers them to do more and enjoy more. From our agile development team to our dedicated client service specialists, every team member knows that their passion, integrity, commitment, teamwork and innovation are what drive our success.

accesso is a public company, listed on AIM: a market operated by the London Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.accesso.com. Follow accesso on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

