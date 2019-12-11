accesso® Partners with Technovation to Engage with Global Community of Tech-Driven Changemakers

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- accesso Technology Group plc (AIM:ACSO), a leading solutions provider for attractions and venues worldwide, is entering into a multi-faceted, charitable partnership with Technovation, a global tech education nonprofit that empowers children and adults to become more confident leaders, creators and problem-solvers in their communities.

In partnering with Technovation, accesso will support the organization's unique approach to helping girls and families learn, dream and build a better future using technology. In collaboration with its partners, Technovation works with communities around the world to engage all-girl teams and families to identify real-world issues and develop high-tech solutions to solve them, building problem-solving and leadership skills every step of the way.

To kickstart the partnership, accesso has made a charitable contribution in place of traditional holiday gifts for its international roster of clients to support the continued advancement of Technovation's mission – one that has impacted more than 130,000 young people and parents to-date. Beyond the contribution, this partnership will provide year-round opportunities for accesso team members to leverage their paid volunteer time off to actively participate in Technovation's multi-faceted educational programs, serving as contest judges, remote industry experts and in-person mentors.

"Every facet of Technovation's mission, values and vision inherently aligns with the principles our team at Accesso holds so closely," said Tara Morandi, accesso Vice President of Marketing. "We're incredibly excited for the opportunity to partner with such a like-minded organization and are eager to get to work with Technovation's girls and families to develop sustainable solutions for their communities' most pressing issues."

Participants in Technovation's two foundational programs – Technovation Families and Technovation Girls – have developed more than 7,000 solutions for real-world problems. Technovation Girls empowers teenage girls to band together in building mobile applications to address challenges in their community. Since the program's inception 10 years ago, over 23,000 girls from more than 100 countries have taken apps from concept to launch, addressing issues like domestic violence, opioid abuse and ecological and environmental threats. Technovation Families, the nonprofit's inaugural program, empowers students and their families to explore core concepts of artificial intelligence, apply high-tech tools to design solutions and enter their ideas into a global pitch competition.

"At Accesso, our commitment to innovation extends far beyond what our team accomplishes on behalf of our clients," said Paul Noland, accesso CEO. "In partnering with Technovation, we are thrilled to deliver new ways for our team – no matter where they are across the globe – to get involved in a very important cause. We're looking forward to seeing the tremendous impact this partnership will have on Technovation's children, young women and families, as well as our Accesso team members."

About accesso Technology Group, plc

At accesso, we believe technology has the power to redefine the guest experience. Our patented and award-winning solutions drive increased revenue for attractions operators while improving the guest experience. Currently serving over 1,000 venues in 30 countries around the globe, accesso's solutions help our clients streamline operations, generate increased revenues, improve guest satisfaction and harness the power of data to educate business and marketing decisions.

accesso invests heavily in research and development because our industries demand it, our clients benefit from it and it makes a positive impact on the guest experience.

Our commitment to improving the guest experience and helping our clients increase revenue is the core of our business. Our technology solutions allow venues to increase the volume and range of on- and off-site spending and to drive increased transaction-based revenue through cutting-edge ticketing, point-of-sale, virtual queuing, distribution and experience management software.

Many of our team members come from backgrounds working within the attractions and cultural industry. In this way, we are experienced operators who run a technology company serving attractions operators, versus a technology company that happens to serve the market. Our staff understands the day-to-day operations of managing complex venues and the challenges this creates, and together we strive to provide our clients and their guests with technology that empowers them to do more and enjoy more. From our agile development team to our dedicated client service specialists, every team member knows that their passion, integrity, commitment, teamwork and innovation are what drive our success.

accesso is a public company listed on AIM: a market operated by the London Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.accesso.com . Follow accesso on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

About Technovation

Technovation (formerly Iridescent) is a global tech education nonprofit that empowers children and adults to become more confident leaders, creators and problem-solvers. Technovation offers interactive learning programs in which young people ages 8-18 and adults in their community learn how to use AI and app-based technologies to solve real-world problems. Technovation partners with leading organizations like UNESCO and UN Women, and with mentors from companies like Google, NVIDIA and Adobe to reach children and families in more than 100 countries. To learn more, visit technovation.org .



SOURCE accesso Technology Group plc

