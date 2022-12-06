accesso® Powers IFS Cloud Cable Car Ticketing Operations

TWYFORD, UK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- accesso Technology Group (AIM: ACSO), the premier technology solutions provider for attractions and venues worldwide, has partnered with the IFS Cloud Cable Car – the UK's first and only urban cable car attraction, operated by Mace – to support on-site ticketing, eCommerce operations and global ticketing distribution for the London-based attraction. Through the three-year agreement, Mace will leverage the award-winning accesso Passport® eCommerce ticketing suite and accesso's global ticketing distribution system to connect international visitors to one of London's most unique sightseeing activities.

Owned by Transport for London and sponsored by IFS, the IFS Cloud Cable Car offers breath-taking views of London – 90 metres above the River Thames. The IFS Cloud Cable Car provides a unique sightseeing experience near the popular O2 arena and throughout east London. In addition to daytime trips, the IFS Cloud Cable Car offers relaxing evening experiences, as well as special joint ticket packages that combine a cable car round trip with a single or return journey on the nearby Uber Boat by Thames Clipper, from North Greenwich Pier.

"As the IFS Cloud Cable Car continues to grow as a valuable and exciting way to take in the sights of London, we needed a technology partner that could scale for and support our continued evolution," said Nathan Nicholas, Mace General Manager for the IFS Cloud Cable Car. "With its comprehensive, mobile-first technology – a must-have for today's market – Accesso was the clear choice for this partnership."

With nearly 75 per cent of global transactions taking place on mobile devices in 2021, consumers are increasingly seeking ways to plan out their day in full and with ease, from the palm of their hands. With the accesso Passport ticketing solution, Mace is empowered to deliver a streamlined, intuitive eCommerce experience to IFS Cloud Cable Car guests worldwide on any device. Personalized up-sell, cross-sell and quick-sell opportunities ease the trip planning process for guests, all while generating meaningful revenue for the attraction. Onsite, Mace can drive greater sales with a simplified front gate point-of-sale, as well as robust access control options.

Additionally, Mace will extend the IFS Cloud Cable Car's reach through accesso's expansive distribution network of eCommerce partners, tapping the potential to engage over one billion potential global customers – including ticket and travel agents, trip planning sites and tour operators.

"We're excited to partner with Mace to further empower the ticketing process and sales reach of the IFS Cloud Cable Car," said Steve Brown, accesso CEO. "Our technology solutions are uniquely suited to support the attraction's needs, and we're excited to help streamline operations and boost revenue for the one-of-a-kind London experience."

About accesso Technology Group plc

At accesso, we believe technology has the power to redefine the guest experience. Our patented and award-winning solutions drive increased revenue for attractions operators while improving the guest experience. Currently serving over 1,000 venues in 29 countries around the globe, accesso's solutions help our clients streamline operations, generate increased revenues, improve guest satisfaction, and harness the power of data to educate business and marketing decisions.

accesso invests heavily in research and development because our industries demand it, our clients benefit from it and it makes a positive impact on the guest experience.

Our commitment to improving the guest experience and helping our clients increase revenue is the core of our business. Our technology solutions allow venues to increase the volume and range of on- and off-site spending, and to drive increased transaction-based revenue through cutting-edge ticketing, point-of-sale, virtual queuing, distribution and experience management software.

Many of our team members come from backgrounds working within the attractions and cultural industry. In this way, we are experienced operators who run a technology company serving attractions operators, versus a technology company that happens to serve the market. Our staff understands the day-to-day operations of managing complex venues and the challenges this creates, and together we strive to provide our clients and their guests with technology that empowers them to do more and enjoy more. From our agile development team to our dedicated client service specialists, every team member knows that their passion, integrity, commitment, teamwork and innovation are what drive our success.

accesso is a public company, listed on AIM: a market operated by the London Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.accesso.com. Follow accesso on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Mace

Mace is a global company of experts in shaping the built environment. It provides development, consulting, construction and operations services for many of the world's most inspiring building and infrastructure projects and programmes – from Olympic parks and iconic skyscrapers to state-of-the-art data centres, schools, hospitals and homes.

The privately-owned company, headquartered in London, UK, has an annual turnover of £1.9bn. Over 30 years, its growth has been fuelled by an adventurous spirit and the relentless pursuit of a better way. Today, the company employs over 7,000 people across five global hubs in Europe, Middle East and North Africa, the Americas, Sub Saharan Africa and Asia Pacific.

Mace is driven by its purpose to redefine the boundaries of ambition, and its vision of leading the way to a more connected, resilient and sustainable world.

As one of Mace's engines for growth (alongside Consult and Construct), Mace Operate draws upon the wider Group's expertise to develop bespoke solutions to help clients manage the complex balance between efficiency and workplace experience, while delivering an outstanding service.

We use new technologies and data-led insights to drive up value, creating better end-user experiences, making estates work more efficiently to support our clients to meet their business objectives. These insights increase productivity, reduce wastage and help clients to attract and retain the best talent.

