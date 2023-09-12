accesso® Releases Innovative New Ski App to Provide Enhanced Solutions for Upcoming Ski Season

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- accesso Technology Group (AIM: ACSO), the premier technology solutions provider for attractions and venues worldwide, today announced the release of the latest iteration of its ski mobile app offering, featuring powerful enhancements – as well as all-new features and functionality – to help operators redefine the skier experience.

All-new offerings and features are as follows:

3D GIS Mapping & Ski Tracking: Resorts can help skiers stay connected with friend finding, turn-by-turn audio navigation, real-time ski tracking and statistics, and a 3D view of the entire mountain, provided by Mappy powered by Esri.

Resorts can help skiers stay connected with friend finding, turn-by-turn audio navigation, real-time ski tracking and statistics, and a 3D view of the entire mountain, provided by Mappy powered by Esri. Lift, Trail & Activities Management: With the all-new automatic scheduling and unexpected event operator console, ski areas can seamlessly apply status updates and changes to lifts, trails, and activities. In addition to in-app, venues can showcase the current mountain statuses with digital signage and on their venue websites.

With the all-new automatic scheduling and unexpected event operator console, ski areas can seamlessly apply status updates and changes to lifts, trails, and activities. In addition to in-app, venues can showcase the current mountain statuses with digital signage and on their venue websites. Web-Based Navigation : The entirely new Web Maps offering delivers QR-accessible, interactive area guide maps to help users navigate a resort or ski area with real-time updates. This navigation tool can be accessed directly, embedded into websites or digital signage, and via the accesso app.

: The entirely new Web Maps offering delivers QR-accessible, interactive area guide maps to help users navigate a resort or ski area with real-time updates. This navigation tool can be accessed directly, embedded into websites or digital signage, and via the app. Weather Services: Users can now customize weather station input data via accesso 's current providers: SnoCountry, Wunderground, HD Relay, and Alterra Mountain Company's MtnPowder.

Users can now customize weather station input data via 's current providers: SnoCountry, Wunderground, HD Relay, and Alterra Mountain Company's MtnPowder. Web Cams: Reuse existing web cams from around your resort in a single consistent guest interface.

Updates to existing features include:

Fresh Look & Feel - An updated user interface and updated app modules (lift and trail detail, inbox, weather cards, webcams, and tracking stats) allow guests to navigate the app easily.

Guests can now access entitlements and purchases made in the accesso Paradox SM , accesso Passport® , and accesso Siriusware SM platforms in the app.

, , and platforms in the app. Expansion of the app's existing, rich, real-time, in-venue marketing tools – allowing guests to be segmented by their entitlements, app behaviour and activity driving increased engagement with promotions.

Updates to the app's mobile food & beverage system integrations, including food lockers, time-based pickup, SMS "order ready" notification, and order history.

Exciting new weather and snow service updates and streamlined guest communication through accesso's partnership with Satisfi Labs – a leading conversational AI platform.

"With the launch of our enhanced mobile app offering for ski, we're introducing new tools and integrations that eliminate friction throughout the day, allowing guests to increase their time on the mountain," said accesso SVP of Enterprise Solutions Ben Mathews. "Today, skier expectations for what makes a 'great day on the mountain' are higher than ever. With the help of these new tools, our clients can facilitate the experiences their guests are demanding and keep them informed of the ones they may not know about."

This app launch comes on the heels of significant growth for accesso with the 2023 acquisition of Paradocs Mountain Software and subsequent introduction of accesso Paradox – the all-in-one solution built by ski people, for ski resorts – as well as the launch of the cloud-native, scalable, highly flexible accesso FreedomSM restaurant and retail platform. To learn more about accesso's ski solutions – including ticketing, eCommerce, virtual queuing, guest experience, mobile F&B and more – visit accesso.com.

About accesso Technology Group PLC

accesso is the leading global provider of patented and award-winning technology solutions that redefine the guest experience, drive increased revenue, streamline operations and support data-driven business decisions for leisure & entertainment operators. Currently serving over 1,000 venues worldwide, accesso invests heavily in research and development to provide venues with technology that empowers them to deliver unforgettable guest experiences. Staffed by a team of attractions and cultural industry veterans, accesso partners with venues to increase their range of on- and off-site guest engagement to drive increased revenue through intuitive ticketing, point-of-sale, virtual queuing, distribution and experience management technology. Learn more at accesso.com or follow accesso on X (Twitter) , LinkedIn and Facebook .

SOURCE accesso Technology Group