accesso® Selected by the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games to Provide Streamlined Ticketing Solution

The Opening Ceremony, which will take place July 1st at the University of Washington's Husky Stadium, will utilize the company's accesso ShoWare solution, a cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) for ticket sales and distribution. The ticketing software will allow attendees to purchase tickets for the ceremony either on-site or online, while enabling event organizers to seamlessly integrate and manage the ticketing process on a single platform.

"The Special Olympics USA Games is a monumental celebration of the joy of inclusive sport, shared by our athletes, their families and supporters," said Eric Corning, Vice President of Production for the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games. "With the help of Accesso, we look forward to providing a seamless ticket-purchasing experience for our fans and spectators as we celebrate the start of the 2018 USA Games at the Opening Ceremony."

Held every four years, this year's Special Olympics USA Games will be in Seattle, Washington, from July 1-6. More than 4,000 athletes and coaches, supported by tens of thousands of volunteers and spectators will compete in 14 Olympic-type team and individual sports. The Opening Ceremony marks the official start of six days of competition and events across Puget Sound and will kick off with the Parade of Athletes, a performance by a 2,018-member choral group, one of the largest vocal ensembles ever assembled in Washington State, along with the lighting of the Special Olympics Flame of Hope.

With the accesso ShoWare ticketing solution in place, the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games will benefit from a range of features to customize and enhance its ticket sales. Patrons will have the ability to select their tickets directly on the Games' secure website, or purchase tickets on-site via the accesso ShoWare box office module, which integrates and syncs with online sales in real time. The solution will also provide event operators with access to comprehensive data and reporting on purchase patterns, ticket availability and other user behavior.

"We are extremely proud to partner with the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games, an essential sports competition that promotes social inclusion and underlines the importance of ensuring accessibility for everyone," said Steve Brown, accesso CEO. "We look forward to providing a seamless experience for

the Opening Ceremony and being part of this inspirational community."

About accesso Technology Group, plc

At accesso, we believe technology has the power to redefine the guest experience. Our patented and award-winning solutions drive increased revenue for attraction operators while improving the guest experience. Currently serving over 1,000 clients in 27 countries around the globe, accesso's solutions help our clients streamline operations, generate increased revenues, improve guest satisfaction and harness the power of data to educate business and marketing decisions.

accesso invests heavily in research and development because our industries demand it, our clients benefit from it and it makes a positive impact on the guest experience.

Our commitment to improving the guest experience and helping our clients increase revenue is the core of our business. Our technology solutions allow venues to increase the volume and range of on and off-site spending and to drive increased transaction-based revenue through cutting-edge ticketing, point-of-sale, virtual queuing, distribution and experience management software.

Many of our team members come from backgrounds working within the attractions and cultural industry. In this way, we are experienced operators who run a technology company serving attractions operators, versus a technology company that happens to serve the market. Our staff understands the day-to-day operations of managing complex venues and the challenges this creates, and together we strive to provide our clients and their guests with technology that empowers them to do more and enjoy more. From our agile development team to our dedicated client service specialists, every team member knows that their passion, integrity, commitment, teamwork and innovation are what drive our success.

accesso is a public company, listed on AIM: a market operated by the London Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.accesso.com. Follow accesso on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games



The 2018 Special Olympics USA Games will be held in Seattle, Washington July 1-6, 2018. More than 4,000 participants representing all 50 states and the District of Columbia, along with the support of tens of thousands of volunteers and spectators, will compete in 14 Olympic-type team and individual sports. The 2018 Special Olympics USA Games will celebrate the Special Olympics movement and its 50th anniversary by promoting the ideals of acceptance and inclusion through sport and by showcasing the abilities of people with intellectual disabilities. The 2018 USA Games will also highlight Special Olympics' work in education, health and community-building. For more information on the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games, please visit www.SpecialOlympicsUSAGames.org.

