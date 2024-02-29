accesso® to Collaborate with Pro Football Hall of Fame to Elevate Visitor Experience with New, Interactive Mobile App

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- accesso Technology Group (AIM: ACSO), the premier technology solutions provider for attractions and venues worldwide, has announced a new collaboration with the Pro Football Hall of Fame ("the Hall"), introducing a new, cutting-edge app designed to enhance the experience and boost engagement for visitors to the Hall's renowned museum in Canton, Ohio.

The newly launched app is now available for download on iOS and Android devices.

Utilizing a suite of guest experience tools from accesso, the multi-faceted app features a full venue audio tour (available in English and Spanish), an interactive museum map, trivia activities and direct access to news and app-exclusive information about the venue. A second phase of the rollout – planned for the fourth quarter of 2024 – will see further enhancements to the Hall's audio tours and the launch of an all-new digital archive. This archive will host digital records of hundreds of thousands of the Hall's valuable assets – such as player jerseys, footballs and helmets, along with documents and photos – broadening public access to the expansive collection, less than 1% of which is exhibited within the museum.

"The launch of the Hall of Fame's innovative mobile app opens up new ways for fans of America's No. 1 sport to take in the rich history of the game and creates an even more dynamic experience for visitors," said Jon Kendle, Hall of Fame Vice President of Museum & Archives. "We're excited for the future of our partnership with accesso and look forward to exploring the full potential of our new, forward-looking app product."

"Today's guest wants to feel meaningfully engaged with the venues they visit," added Steve Brown, accesso CEO. "We're proud to partner with the Pro Football Hall of Fame as they reimagine the visitor experience at their venue, and we will continue working hand-in-hand with their team to maximize the impact of their app solution."

The relationship with the Pro Football Hall of Fame follows extensive growth for accesso, with last year seeing the company's launch of the cloud-native, scalable, highly flexible accesso Freedom ℠ Restaurant & Retail platform and its acquisition of VGS, with the rebranded introduction of the accesso Horizon ℠ Ticketing & Visitor Management system. And recently, accesso partnered with California Mountain Resorts Company to revolutionize the skiing experience with the launch of an all-new integrated resort app network.

ABOUT ACCESSO TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC

accesso is the leading global provider of patented and award-winning technology solutions that redefine the guest experience, drive increased revenue, streamline operations and support data-driven business decisions for leisure & entertainment operators. Currently serving over 1,000 venues worldwide, accesso invests heavily in research and development to provide venues with technology that empowers them to deliver unforgettable guest experiences. Staffed by a team of attractions and cultural industry veterans, accesso partners with venues to increase their range of on- and off-site guest engagement to drive increased revenue through intuitive ticketing, point-of-sale, virtual queuing, distribution, digital professional services, and experience management technology. Learn more at accesso.com or follow accesso on X (Twitter) , LinkedIn and Facebook .

ABOUT THE PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME

Located in Canton, Ohio, the birthplace of the National Football League, the Pro Football Hall of Fame is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit institution with the Mission to Honor the Greatest of the Game, Preserve its History, Promote its Values, & Celebrate Excellence Together.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. AAM accreditation is national recognition for the museum's commitment to excellence and the highest professional standards of museum operation and public service.

Hundreds of thousands of fans from across the globe travel to Canton annually to experience an inspirational, interactive museum that chronicles America's most popular sport. Fans can also enjoy the Hall of Fame Store at the Hall, and online at www.profootballhof.com/store, for merchandise from all 32 NFL clubs plus the Hall of Fame. Proceeds from the Store support the Hall's Mission.

